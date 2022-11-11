51°F
jeff_german
Nevada Preps

Eldorado boys to play Gorman for 5A soccer title; girls final set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2022 - 6:13 pm
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld sits dejected on the floor as Coronado High's Asia Moises ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld sits dejected on the floor as Coronado High's Asia Moises (13) celebrates her goal with her teammate Tia Garr (12) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Milan Cordone (6) crosses the ball as McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) defends du ...
Coronado High's Milan Cordone (6) crosses the ball as McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) defends during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) and McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) jump for the ball duri ...
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) and McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) jump for the ball during the first half of the Class 5A soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Misha Yap (8) tries to block McQueen's High Allysa Allan's (4) ball during the ...
Coronado High's Misha Yap (8) tries to block McQueen's High Allysa Allan's (4) ball during the firs half of the Class 5A soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld denies Coronado High Liliana Schuth's (3) attempt to score ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld denies Coronado High Liliana Schuth's (3) attempt to score during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Tia Garr, left, celebrates her goal with her teammates during the second half o ...
Coronado High's Tia Garr, left, celebrates her goal with her teammates during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal against McQueen's High at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld sits dejected on the floor as Coronado High's Asia Moises ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld sits dejected on the floor as Coronado High's Asia Moises (13) celebrates her goal with her teammate Tia Garr (12) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld concedes a goal scored by Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) du ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld concedes a goal scored by Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Lily Fama (1) is sandwiched between McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) and Caitli ...
Coronado High's Lily Fama (1) is sandwiched between McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) and Caitlin Hilson (16) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) drives past McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) during the se ...
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) drives past McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) and McQueen's High Avery Hayes (20) fight the ball during the fir ...
Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) and McQueen's High Avery Hayes (20) fight the ball during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (2 ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (20) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (2 ...
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (20) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Faith Lutheran gathers to celebrate a goal during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state sem ...
Faith Lutheran gathers to celebrate a goal during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game against Galena at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Nyla Hensley (16) heads the ball against Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, ...
Galena’s Nyla Hensley (16) heads the ball against Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, right, during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10) attempts a goal against Galena’s Daria Ferrari ...
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10) attempts a goal against Galena’s Daria Ferrari (7) during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, left, runs to celebrate after scoring a goal against Gale ...
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, left, runs to celebrate after scoring a goal against Galena during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe dribbles against Galena’s Emory Elgin, center, during a ...
Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe dribbles against Galena’s Emory Elgin, center, during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10), center, anticipates a header before scoring during a ...
Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10), center, anticipates a header before scoring during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game against Galena at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani, center, hugs teammates Andrea Leyva (10) and Mia Coe ...
Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani, center, hugs teammates Andrea Leyva (10) and Mia Coe (13) after their team scored during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game against Galena at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Elizabeth Mehrtens (0) saves a shot on goal while Faith Lutheran’s Andre ...
Galena’s Elizabeth Mehrtens (0) saves a shot on goal while Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva, left, and Brooklyn Maier, second from left, run to thwart her during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Katherine Muff, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Maier ...
Galena’s Katherine Muff, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Maier during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Kennedy Hartley, right, eyes her pass while colliding with Faith Lutheran&#x201 ...
Galena’s Kennedy Hartley, right, eyes her pass while colliding with Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Gardner (20) attempts to pass while colliding with Galena’s ...
Faith Lutheran’s Ava Gardner (20) attempts to pass while colliding with Galena’s Daria Ferrari (7) during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) anticipates a pass while Lana Linares, left, runs for ...
Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) anticipates a pass while Lana Linares, left, runs for the ball and Galena’s Katherine Muff, center, runs behind her during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s McKenna Beckett (5) takes a fall as Galena’s Genesis Rodriguez V ...
Faith Lutheran’s McKenna Beckett (5) takes a fall as Galena’s Genesis Rodriguez Varela (5) takes possession of the ball during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) attempts to score during a Class 5A girls high scho ...
Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) attempts to score during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game against Galena at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) dribbles against Galena’s Evelyn Fraser (2) ...
Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria (25) dribbles against Galena’s Evelyn Fraser (2) during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran’s Elke Travis throws the ball back into play during a Class 5A girls high ...
Faith Lutheran’s Elke Travis throws the ball back into play during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game against Galena at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Nyla Hensley (16) passes while Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani, right, ...
Galena’s Nyla Hensley (16) passes while Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani, right, defends during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Galena’s Elizabeth Mehrtens (0) saves a shot on goal by Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe, ...
Galena’s Elizabeth Mehrtens (0) saves a shot on goal by Faith Lutheran’s Mia Coe, left, while Galena’s Emory Elgin runs to defend during a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran and Galena slap hands after Faith won a Class 5A girls high school soccer state ...
Faith Lutheran and Galena slap hands after Faith won a Class 5A girls high school soccer state semifinal game at Coronado High School lon Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Second-half goals lifted Bishop Gorman and Eldorado to wins in the Class 5A boys soccer state semifinals Friday at Coronado and into Saturday’s state title game.

Bronson Rolley scored for the Gaels in their 1-0 win over Sparks in the first semifinal.

Sebastian Puentes and Jordan Rodriguez each struck in the second half in the Sun Devils’ 2-0 win over Hug in the other semifinal.

Gorman and Eldorado will play at noon Saturday for the state title at Coronado.

The Gaels were 1-0 winners in the team’s previous meeting in last week’s Southern Region final.

Girls soccer

Coronado’s game plan entering its 5A girls soccer state semifinal was simple: attack early and often.

The Cougars did that, scoring twice in the first half on their way to a 3-1 win over McQueen in their semifinal win at Coronado.

They will play Faith Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Coronado.

“It was good to see us do the things that we wanted to do,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “I didn’t see the playoff jitters. They looked comfortable and did what we needed to get the win.”

Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth scored for the Cougars in the first half. Trinity Buchanan added another goal in the second half.

Saturday’s meeting with Faith Lutheran will be the third of the season and a rematch of last year’s state title game, which Coronado won 1-0.

“It’s the final step in our process,” Neel said. “We’ve done the process before, and we have one step left.”

Faith Lutheran 2, Galena 0 – At Coronado, Taylor Folk and Andrea Leyva scored for the Crusaders to get past Northern champion Galena in the other 5A state semifinal.

“We played the style we wanted to play,” Faith Lutheran coach McKenzie Karas said. “We took care of things and scored how we needed to score.”

Faith Lutheran handed Coronado its only loss of the regular season, but the Cougars were victorious in last Saturday’s Southern Region final.

“It’s exciting, especially for our first year of coaching,” Karas said. “We’re ready to get after it and have a good game between the two teams.”

Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Sienna Turco scored twice to push the top-seeded Dragons past the No. 5 Skyhawks in the Class 4A state semifinals and into Saturday’s state title game.

“Sienna Turco proved how special she is, and new players stepped up and fought when we had injuries,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said.

Goalie Kennadie Mashore recorded 10 saves for Doral Academy (17-0) to keep its perfect season alive.

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Legacy 0 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, and Giselle Leslie Canas scored two goals each to lead the No. 2 Spartans past No. 6 Legacy.

Cimarron-Memorial and Doral Academy will play for the 4A title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Truckee 2, Pahrump Valley 0 – At Dayton, the top-seeded Trojans fell to the Wolverines in the 3A state semifinals. Truckee will play Hug – a 3-1 winner over Virgin Valley – at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Dayton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

