Eldorado boys to play Gorman for 5A soccer title; girls final set
Coronado and Faith Lutheran were victorious in their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinals Friday to advance to the state title game at noon Saturday.
Second-half goals lifted Bishop Gorman and Eldorado to wins in the Class 5A boys soccer state semifinals Friday at Coronado and into Saturday’s state title game.
Bronson Rolley scored for the Gaels in their 1-0 win over Sparks in the first semifinal.
Sebastian Puentes and Jordan Rodriguez each struck in the second half in the Sun Devils’ 2-0 win over Hug in the other semifinal.
Gorman and Eldorado will play at noon Saturday for the state title at Coronado.
The Gaels were 1-0 winners in the team’s previous meeting in last week’s Southern Region final.
Girls soccer
Coronado’s game plan entering its 5A girls soccer state semifinal was simple: attack early and often.
The Cougars did that, scoring twice in the first half on their way to a 3-1 win over McQueen in their semifinal win at Coronado.
They will play Faith Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Coronado.
“It was good to see us do the things that we wanted to do,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “I didn’t see the playoff jitters. They looked comfortable and did what we needed to get the win.”
Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth scored for the Cougars in the first half. Trinity Buchanan added another goal in the second half.
Saturday’s meeting with Faith Lutheran will be the third of the season and a rematch of last year’s state title game, which Coronado won 1-0.
“It’s the final step in our process,” Neel said. “We’ve done the process before, and we have one step left.”
Faith Lutheran 2, Galena 0 – At Coronado, Taylor Folk and Andrea Leyva scored for the Crusaders to get past Northern champion Galena in the other 5A state semifinal.
“We played the style we wanted to play,” Faith Lutheran coach McKenzie Karas said. “We took care of things and scored how we needed to score.”
Faith Lutheran handed Coronado its only loss of the regular season, but the Cougars were victorious in last Saturday’s Southern Region final.
“It’s exciting, especially for our first year of coaching,” Karas said. “We’re ready to get after it and have a good game between the two teams.”
Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Sienna Turco scored twice to push the top-seeded Dragons past the No. 5 Skyhawks in the Class 4A state semifinals and into Saturday’s state title game.
“Sienna Turco proved how special she is, and new players stepped up and fought when we had injuries,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said.
Goalie Kennadie Mashore recorded 10 saves for Doral Academy (17-0) to keep its perfect season alive.
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Legacy 0 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, and Giselle Leslie Canas scored two goals each to lead the No. 2 Spartans past No. 6 Legacy.
Cimarron-Memorial and Doral Academy will play for the 4A title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cimarron-Memorial.
Truckee 2, Pahrump Valley 0 – At Dayton, the top-seeded Trojans fell to the Wolverines in the 3A state semifinals. Truckee will play Hug – a 3-1 winner over Virgin Valley – at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Dayton.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.