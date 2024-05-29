Eldorado High changing nickname, mascot as trademark deal ends

Eldorado High School teams will have a new nickname in August after an agreement with Arizona State to use the Sundevils moniker was discontinued.

Eldorado’s Pedro Avilez, second from left, heads the ball against Bishop Gorman’s Luke Parker (10) while their teammates run to defend during the Class 5A boys soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado players including Sebastian Puentes (4) defensively surround Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart, center left, during a Class 5A boys high school soccer state championship game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eldorado pitcher Erica Madrid delivers during the second inning of a softball game against Desert Pines at Eldorado High School, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Students arrive at a single point of entry for the first day of the school year at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The school was allocated $26.3 million for security upgrades after a teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted by a student in April. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Eldorado High School teams will no longer be known as the Sundevils and will become the Firehawks beginning in August.

The change of nickname and use of Sparky as the school’s mascot comes after a trademark agreement with the school and Arizona State was discontinued.

“Due to the discontinuation of a trademark agreement with Arizona State University, Eldorado High School is transitioning its mascot to the Firehawks,” the school said in a statement via the Clark County School District to the Review-Journal.

“Eldorado High School leadership informed stakeholders of the potential change in Spring 2023 when discussion began regarding the trademark agreement signed initially in 2011. Throughout the 2023-2024 school year, Eldorado High School leadership sought the input of current students, families, and school alumni regarding the switch.”

Eldorado opened in 1973 and celebrated its 50th anniversary this past school year.

Phone call and email requests to Arizona State for comment were unsuccessful. Eldorado officials declined to comment until the school makes an official announcement regarding the name change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

