Eldorado High changing nickname, mascot as trademark deal ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 1:44 pm
 

Eldorado High School teams will no longer be known as the Sundevils and will become the Firehawks beginning in August.

The change of nickname and use of Sparky as the school’s mascot comes after a trademark agreement with the school and Arizona State was discontinued.

“Due to the discontinuation of a trademark agreement with Arizona State University, Eldorado High School is transitioning its mascot to the Firehawks,” the school said in a statement via the Clark County School District to the Review-Journal.

“Eldorado High School leadership informed stakeholders of the potential change in Spring 2023 when discussion began regarding the trademark agreement signed initially in 2011. Throughout the 2023-2024 school year, Eldorado High School leadership sought the input of current students, families, and school alumni regarding the switch.”

Eldorado opened in 1973 and celebrated its 50th anniversary this past school year.

Phone call and email requests to Arizona State for comment were unsuccessful. Eldorado officials declined to comment until the school makes an official announcement regarding the name change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

