Ex-UNLV coach leads Faith Lutheran against Arbor View — PHOTOS
Mike Sanford makes regular-season high school coaching debut as week 2 of high school season kicks off.
Faith Lutheran travels to Arbor View Friday night as the Southern Nevada high school football season begins its second week.
The game marks the fall regular-season debut of Mike Sanford as Faith’s head coach. Sanford was UNLV’s head coach from 2005-09 and directed the Rebels to one of their biggest wins ever, a 23-20 overtime victory at No. 15 Arizona State in 2008.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
