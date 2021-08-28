Ex-UNLV coach leads Faith Lutheran against Arbor View — PHOTOS

Mike Sanford makes regular-season high school coaching debut as week 2 of high school season kicks off.

The Arbor View High School band take the field before a home football game against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend a football game between Arbor View and Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cheerleaders get ready before the start of a football game between Arbor View and Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Faith Lutheran travels to Arbor View Friday night as the Southern Nevada high school football season begins its second week.

The game marks the fall regular-season debut of Mike Sanford as Faith’s head coach. Sanford was UNLV’s head coach from 2005-09 and directed the Rebels to one of their biggest wins ever, a 23-20 overtime victory at No. 15 Arizona State in 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.