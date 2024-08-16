Faith Lutheran boys, girls defeat The Meadows in tennis — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s boys and girls tennis teams claimed home wins over The Meadows on the first day of high school fall sports competition. Here are photos from the matches.
Faith Lutheran’s boys and girls tennis teams claimed home victories over The Meadows on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.
The Faith Lutheran boys rolled to a 16-2 win. The girls won 15-3.
