Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran boys, girls defeat The Meadows in tennis — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows a ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova places her racket on her head during the tennis matches agai ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova places her racket on her head during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, left, and senior Jordan Liang, right, compete during th ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, left, and senior Jordan Liang, right, compete during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Me ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova, back, and Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, front, co ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova, back, and Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, front, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Epiphany Song, front, and senior Camilla Osipova, back, compete during the t ...
The Meadows senior Epiphany Song, front, and senior Camilla Osipova, back, compete during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, left, and The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, right, compete du ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, left, and The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, right, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, left, and Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, right, compete du ...
The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, left, and Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, right, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher prepares to receive a serve from The Meadows senior Miranda P ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher prepares to receive a serve from The Meadows senior Miranda Paek during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer prepares to serve the ball during the tennis matches against ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer prepares to serve the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of The Meadows boys tennis team wait for their name to be called during the tennis matc ...
Members of The Meadows boys tennis team wait for their name to be called during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran junior Samuel Gastaldo looks for the ball during the tennis matches against The ...
Faith Lutheran junior Samuel Gastaldo looks for the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Ryan Zahri competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fait ...
The Meadows senior Ryan Zahri competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at ...
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran junior Beckham Butler competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at ...
Faith Lutheran junior Beckham Butler competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at F ...
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Ryan Zahri competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fait ...
The Meadows senior Ryan Zahri competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at ...
The Meadows freshman Jacob Garber competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young celebrates during a tennis match against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young celebrates during a tennis match against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore David Gluth III serves the ball during the tennis matches against The ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore David Gluth III serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore David Gluth III celebrates during the tennis matches against The Meado ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore David Gluth III celebrates during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at F ...
Faith Lutheran freshman Tyson Young competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 11:02 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2024 - 12:53 pm

Faith Lutheran’s boys and girls tennis teams claimed home victories over The Meadows on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.

The Faith Lutheran boys rolled to a 16-2 win. The girls won 15-3.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

