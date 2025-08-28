83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran defeats Bishop Gorman in 5A tennis — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIA ...
Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Tyson Young returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their NIAA tennis game ...
Faith Lutheran's Tyson Young returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Alpha Vonxaiburana shakes hands with Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano followin ...
Faith Lutheran's Alpha Vonxaiburana shakes hands with Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano following their lengthy NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tenn ...
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Allie Miller eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles N ...
Bishop Gorman's Allie Miller eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Alpha Vonxaiburana serves a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NI ...
Faith Lutheran's Alpha Vonxaiburana serves a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Sophia Michaels returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA ...
Bishop Gorman's Sophia Michaels returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Izzy Cole returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tenni ...
Faith Lutheran's Izzy Cole returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIA ...
Bishop Gorman's Shawn DeMilliano returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Victoria Perez flips her racket as she changes sides against Faith Lutheran dur ...
Bishop Gorman's Victoria Perez flips her racket as she changes sides against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Tyson Young returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIAA ten ...
Faith Lutheran's Tyson Young returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tenn ...
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Zoe Slushers tracks down a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIA ...
Faith Lutheran's Zoe Slushers tracks down a ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Michael Bergen serves a ball against Bishop Gorman during their NIAA tennis ga ...
Faith Lutheran's Michael Bergen serves a ball against Bishop Gorman during their NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Victoria Perez eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles ...
Bishop Gorman's Victoria Perez eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Noah Sabet returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tenn ...
Faith Lutheran's Noah Sabet returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Ella Redden returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA ten ...
Bishop Gorman's Ella Redden returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Aikus Chadha returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA te ...
Bishop Gorman's Aikus Chadha returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Adrielle Jones connects on a return ball against Bishop Gorman during their si ...
Faith Lutheran's Adrielle Jones connects on a return ball against Bishop Gorman during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Noah Sabet returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tenn ...
Faith Lutheran's Noah Sabet returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Allie Miller eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles N ...
Bishop Gorman's Allie Miller eyes a returned ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tenn ...
Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman's Sophia Michaels serves a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA ...
Bishop Gorman's Sophia Michaels serves a ball against Faith Lutheran during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Ella Vreeling returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA t ...
Faith Lutheran's Ella Vreeling returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Faith Lutheran's Ella Vreeling returns a ball against Bishop Gorman during their doubles NIAA t ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) shoves off Coronado wide receiver Scott Holper (13) duri ...
Recruiting notebook: Big 10 schools notice Liberty RB’s ‘toughness’
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a second score over Coronado during the first half of their NI ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) looks to the ball while battling Coronado defender ...
No. 1 Faith Lutheran edges No. 2 Coronado in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 11:13 pm
 

Faith Lutheran’s boys tennis team, the defending Class 5A state champion, defeated Bishop Gorman 15-3 Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.

Faith Lutheran’s Alpha Vongxaiburana won all three of his singles matches, while the doubles team of Beckham Butler and Sam Gastaldo won both of their doubles matches.

The Faith Lutheran girls defeated Bishop Gorman 12-6. Zoe Slusher and Matea Nacheva both won all three of their singles matches for the Crusaders.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES