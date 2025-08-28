Faith Lutheran defeats Bishop Gorman in 5A tennis — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s boys and girls tennis teams defeated Bishop Gorman. Here are photos from the matches.
Faith Lutheran’s boys tennis team, the defending Class 5A state champion, defeated Bishop Gorman 15-3 Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.
Faith Lutheran’s Alpha Vongxaiburana won all three of his singles matches, while the doubles team of Beckham Butler and Sam Gastaldo won both of their doubles matches.
The Faith Lutheran girls defeated Bishop Gorman 12-6. Zoe Slusher and Matea Nacheva both won all three of their singles matches for the Crusaders.
