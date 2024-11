Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Liberty in overtime to win the Class 5A state title Saturday at Coronado.

Coronado High's defender Cate Gusick (20) reacts as Faith Lutheran's players celebrate striker Julia Anfinson's goal during a Class 5A girls soccer State semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Julia Anifinson scored in overtime and the Faith Lutheran girls soccer team defeated Liberty 3-2 to win the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Coronado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

