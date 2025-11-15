Faith Lutheran erases 28-point deficit to win 5A region football title

Faith Lutheran rallied from a 28-0 deficit to beat Centennial in the Class 5A Southern Region final Friday night and advance to the 5A state title game.

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett, center, celebrates his touchdown against Faith Lutheran during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett (12) celebrates his touchdown against Faith Lutheran during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran quarterback Dominick Folino (14) throws a pass against Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) is taken down by Centennial defense, including Josh Brackins (24) during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett (12) throws a touchdown pass as Faith Lutheran defensive line Andrew Klein (61) defends during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial players take the field to face Faith Lutheran during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial quarterback Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett (12) runs with the ball against Faith Lutheran during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran players take the field to face Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran linebacker Weston Schultz (26) breaks the tackle from Centennial safety Maxwell Miles (8) during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nothing was going right for Faith Lutheran’s football team in the first half of Friday night’s Class 5A Southern Region title game against Centennial.

Faith Lutheran trailed 28-0 late in the third quarter and it appeared the Crusaders’ magical postseason run was coming to an end.

But it didn’t.

Faith Lutheran erased its four-touchdown deficit and completed an incredible comeback as kicker Liam Radke drilled a 37-yard field goal with 20 seconds left and the No. 6-ranked and host Crusaders stunned No. 8 Centennial 31-28 to win the 5A Southern Region championship and advance to the state title game.

The Crusaders (6-7) will play Northern champion Spanish Springs for the 5A state title on Nov. 25 at Allegiant Stadium at a to-be-determined time. Spanish Springs (12-0) crushed Bishop Mangue 48-7 in the Northern Region title game in Sparks.

Faith Lutheran had lost in the last two 5A Division II state title games to Bishop Manogue. Now, the Crusaders, who were 2-7 entering a must-win regular-season finale against Foothill, are now playing for their third straight state title under first-year coach Jay Staggs.

The Crusaders needed a lot of things to go right and were aided by a successful onside kick recovery in the third quarter to set up a score to cut the deficit to 28-14, and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter to get within 28-20.

Radke was set up for a 32-yard try with 26 seconds left but a Faith Lutheran false start moved him back. The junior wasn’t rattled as he had plenty of room to spare on his 37-yard kick.

The Crusaders came up with two stops on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession and Centennial’s final pass play was stopped well short.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Dominick Folino threw four touchdowns in the second half and finished with 293 passing yards, completing 22 of 29 passes.

Folino’s 3-yard touchdown to Gavin Folino late in the third quarter put Faith Lutheran on the board and after the Crusaders got an onside kick, Dominick Folino hit Jaden Mason for a 50-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 28-14 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

Faith Lutheran blocked a Centennial (7-5) punt early in the fourth quarter and Dominick Folino connected with Gavin Folino again in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard pass on fourth-and-goal, and the Crusaders trailed 28-20 after a missed extra-point kick.

The Crusaders forced Centennial into a three-and-out, then Folino threw his best pass of the game 25 yards to Aipa Kuloloia down the sideline that tied the game 28-28 after Folino’s pass on the 2-point try was successful.

Dunlap-Myvett showed off his arms and legs in the first half to give Centennial a huge early lead.

First, Centennial got great field position in the first quarter after a blocked punt. Three plays later, Dunlap-Myvett, who took a hard hit and went to the sidelines after a hit on first down, kept the ball and ran on third down for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter after a missed point after attempt.

Dunlap-Myvett showed off his arm in the second quarter, heaving a long pass to Jordan Bostick that turned into an 84-yard touchdown pass to give Centennial a 12-0 lead with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

Centennial wide receiver Jayden Thomas helped Dunlap-Myvett get another touchdown on the Bulldogs’ next possession. Dunlap-Myvett lobbed a pass down the sideline, and Thomas made an incredible one-handed catch with a Faith Lutheran defender all over him and fought his way into the endzone to extend the lead to 20-0 after Borgan Church’s 2-point run.

Faith Lutheran had a chance to even the score after Dunlap-Myvett’s touchdown run. But after initially deciding to kick a field goal, the Crusaders went for it on fourth-and-5 at Centennial’s 16 but Kuloloia dropped a pass in the endzone from Folino. Centennial led 20-0 at halftime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.