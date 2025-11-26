Faith Lutheran falls to Spanish Springs in 5A football state title game

Spanish Springs defeated Faith Lutheran at Allegiant Stadium to win the Class 5A state championship.

‘Do something great’: Arbor View gets another shot to dethrone Gorman

Spanish Springs wide receiver Jackson Sundeen (84) celebrates his touchdown with Elijah Gustavson (58) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) gets stopped by Spanish Springs’ Marian Mariscal (30) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs wide receiver Jackson Sundeen (84) pulls in a pass to make the touchdown past Faith Lutheran defensive back Ace Brimmer (8) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran quarterback Dominick Folino (14) throws a pass during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game against Spanish Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) gets tackled by Spanish Springs middle linebacker Connor Melloway (41) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs wide receiver Jackson Sundeen (84) runs the ball against Faith Lutheran during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran running back Justin Robbins (33) runs the ball under pressure from Spanish Springs cornerback Carter Zirkle (21) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs’ Brady Hummel (1) celebrates his touchdown against Faith Lutheran during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs middle linebacker Matthew Zahradka (25) intercepts the ball from Faith Lutheran during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs’ Cooper Milligan (8) gets forced out of bounds by Faith Lutheran defensive back Gavin Day (1) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spanish Springs’ Brady Hummel (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Faith Lutheran during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran players huddle before the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game against Spanish Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Jaden Mason (5) gets tackled by Spanish Springs’ Marian Mariscal (30) during first half of the Class 5A NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Faith Lutheran football team’s magical playoff run ended in a 42-23 loss to Northern Region champion Spanish Springs in the Class 5A football state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Faith Lutheran (6-8) had won its last four games and was appearing in its third straight state title game. The Crusaders were looking for their second state title and first since 2013.

Spanish Springs (13-0) completed a perfect season to win its first football state title in program history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.