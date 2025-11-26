Faith Lutheran falls to Spanish Springs in 5A football state title game
Spanish Springs defeated Faith Lutheran at Allegiant Stadium to win the Class 5A state championship.
The Faith Lutheran football team’s magical playoff run ended in a 42-23 loss to Northern Region champion Spanish Springs in the Class 5A football state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Faith Lutheran (6-8) had won its last four games and was appearing in its third straight state title game. The Crusaders were looking for their second state title and first since 2013.
Spanish Springs (13-0) completed a perfect season to win its first football state title in program history.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.