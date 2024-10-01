Faith Lutheran girls soccer wins state title rematch — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Coronado in a rematch of last season’s 5A state title match Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal to tie the game with Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Abby Obregon (5) kicks the ball in front of Faith Lutheran's goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Jailynn Henry (42) motions to teammates while playing against Coronado in a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) stops the ball in front of Faith Lutheran's Briana Lee (10) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) moves the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Addison Jarvis (18) kicks the ball against Coronado's Mia Schlachter (16) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Jordyn Staggs (30) and Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) vie for the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Olivia Stark (8) brings the ball up the field against Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Briana Lee (10) reacts after scoring against Coronado in a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Briana Lee (10) kicks the ball in past Coronado's midfielder Emily McKinney (2) to score a goal during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Julia Anfinson (17) brings the ball up the field against Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Mia Schlachter (16) and Faith Lutheran's Elliott Lujuan (2) eye the ball during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado gives up a goal to Faith Lutheran during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's goalkeeper Liliana Foss (0) jumps for the ball as it misses the net during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Briana Lee (10) passes the ball against Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong (9) kicks the ball against Coronado during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ryan Neel (10) brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ryan Neel (10) celebrates her goal with teammates during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Asia Moises (24) kicks the ball under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong (9) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ryan Neel (10) scores a goal against Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Briana Lee is surrounded by teammates after scoring against Coronado in a soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A desperate late-game rally is all Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team needed to come out on top in a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship game against Coronado.

The Crusaders, who lost the title game last November, waited until the final seven minutes to overcome a two-goal deficit and win 3-2 at home Monday.

Faith Lutheran didn’t score in the first 73 minutes but created chances throughout. The Crusaders had eight shots, including three on target, before their first goal.

Junior forward Olivia Stark got Faith Lutheran on the board with seven minutes to spare and cut her team’s deficit to 2-1. Two minutes later sophomore Kloe Abdalla set up fellow sophomore Julia Anfinson to tie the game 2-2.

Anfinson led the Crusaders with three shots, two of which hit the post in the first half.

Coronado, even after allowing the equalizer, couldn’t keep Faith Lutheran at bay. Junior Brianna Lee finished off a breakaway to put her team ahead 3-2 in stoppage time.

Crusaders coach Carl Cort said he knew his team could come back from two goals down.

“With the amount of chances we make in a game, something will come. We just decided to leave it as late as possible,” Cort said.

The Cougars raced out to a 2-0 lead with goals at the beginning of each half.

Junior Ryan Neel opened the scoring with a strike from outside the box. Senior Asia Moises then extended the lead just after halftime.

The comeback puts Faith Lutheran in a good position as the regular season winds down. The Crusaders have won four of their last six games.

Coronado, on the other hand, is 1-3-1 its last five games. The Cougars started league play 5-0.