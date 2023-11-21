Faith Lutheran loses to Northern school in 5A Division II title game

Northern champion Bishop Manogue regained the lead before halftime against Faith Lutheran and never looked back to win the Class 5A Division II state title.

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Griffin Carry (1) holds onto the ball a he goes down during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue defeated Faith Lutheran 40-21 to win the Class 5A Division II state title Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Miners (10-2) scored twice in the final 65 seconds before halftime to regain the lead and never looked back. Faith Lutheran finishes 9-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.