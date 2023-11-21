64°F
Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran loses to Northern school in 5A Division II title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 2:46 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2023 - 2:50 pm
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Griffin Carry (1) holds onto the ball a he goes down during a clas ...
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Griffin Carry (1) holds onto the ball a he goes down during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue defeated Faith Lutheran 40-21 to win the Class 5A Division II state title Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Miners (10-2) scored twice in the final 65 seconds before halftime to regain the lead and never looked back. Faith Lutheran finishes 9-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

