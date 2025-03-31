Faith Lutheran runner sets state record in 1,600 meters

Faith Lutheran junior Brady Anderson completed the 1,600 meters in a state record 4 minutes, 7.51 seconds March 21 at the Chandler (Arizona) Rotary Invitational.

No. 4 Gorman’s bats come alive in rout of No. 2 Palo Verde — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott to the finish line of the boy's 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott into the second lap of the boy's 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran track standout Brady Anderson already has rewritten the record book this season, and it appears he’s just getting started.

The junior distance specialist completed the 1,600 meters in a state record 4 minutes, 7.51 seconds March 21 at the Chandler Rotary Invitational at Chandler, Arizona. He said he surprised even himself with the performance.

“It’s kind of hard for me to believe,” he said. “I thought some of those times were never going to be touchable, and I didn’t even really think I was close.”

His coach was not so astonished.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Crusaders distance coach Jeff Edwards said. “But I was surprised how quickly he got his time down.”

Edwards said Anderson is the stereotype of a record-setting distance runner.

“He’s every coach’s dream,” Edwards said. “He works hard, he knows what to do and he encourages his teammates. He analyzes what he’s doing, so he keeps getting better.”

While most runners view opponents as adversaries, Anderson views them as allies in a unique way. He finished second to Corbin Coombs (4:06.84) of Organ Mountain (New Mexico) in his recent record-setting performance, but had nothing but praise for his opponent.

“It hurt a little to finish the race second,” Anderson said. “But the guy who beat me set a strong pace and played a part in me pacing myself. I think I actually benefited from it.”

He also credited Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge, who is his top local rival. The steady competition has played a major role in his development.

“I’ve always been really competitive, and not just in running,” Anderson said. “On the track, I feel like I’ve trained really hard, and the coaches have taught me to believe I’m the best. I’m never, ever completely satisfied with anything less than first place.”

Edwards said Anderson is capable of even bigger feats.

“The sky’s the limit for Brady,” the coach said. “He’s made such a big jump. He’s definitely going to be a Division I athlete.”

Boise State has expressed interest in Anderson, who also holds Nevada’s best time this season in the 800 meters at 1:52.09. But that was before his recent record-setting performance.

Anderson said he wants to break the 4-minute mark in the 1,600 this season.

“My progression might not be linear,” he said. “But there’s always room for improvement.”

Boys golf

Centennial’s Matt Utter shot 4-under 68 to win the Class 4A Desert League match March 25 at Boulder City Municipal. His team shot 334 to finish second, 10 strokes behind Doral Academy.

Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey shot 5-under 66 to claim the title at the 4A Mountain League match March 25, finishing six shots ahead of the field at Desert Pines Golf Club. His team finished third, as Green Valley shot 315 for a nine-stroke victory over second-place Sierra Vista.

Girls swimming

Three Coronado swimmers were double winners in individual events in Wednesday’s dual meet against Centennial at Heritage Park. Junior Ana Schulz won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 58.55 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.31. Senior Addison Holmes won the 100 free (56.81) and the 200 free (2:15.98), and senior Sophia Pinter won the 50 free (25.78) and the 100 back (1:02.84).

Boys swimming

Palo Verde junior Owen Robertson won two individual events Wednesday in the Panthers’ dual meet against Faith Lutheran at Pavilion Center. The junior claimed victories in the 100-yard freestyle (48.75) and the 200 free (1:51.13).

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.