78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran shuts out Desert Pines in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jayden Serrano (20) sprints against Desert Pines defender Antonio Raz ...
Faith Lutheran midfielder Jayden Serrano (20) sprints against Desert Pines defender Antonio Razo (3) for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines midfielder Brian Sosa (8) takes control of the ball with Faith Lutheran defender N ...
Desert Pines midfielder Brian Sosa (8) takes control of the ball with Faith Lutheran defender Nicholas Fitzgerald (2) in pursuit during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) throws to his team during the soccer game on Thursda ...
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) throws to his team during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines midfielder Eric Briones (6) heads the ball during the soccer game against Faith Lu ...
Desert Pines midfielder Eric Briones (6) heads the ball during the soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines fullback Gardson Destine (2) and Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) spar for ...
Desert Pines fullback Gardson Destine (2) and Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) takes control of a high ball ball during the soccer g ...
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) takes control of a high ball ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines striker Cesar Sanchez (25) and Faith Lutheran midfielder Paul Slaninka (11) wrestl ...
Desert Pines striker Cesar Sanchez (25) and Faith Lutheran midfielder Paul Slaninka (11) wrestle for control of a high ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) and Desert Pines fullback Dorian Hernandez (12) spar ...
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) and Desert Pines fullback Dorian Hernandez (12) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) kicks to his team during the soccer game on Thursday ...
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) kicks to his team during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines defender Thomas Figueroa (21) pivots the ball away from Faith Lutheran defender Is ...
Desert Pines defender Thomas Figueroa (21) pivots the ball away from Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) sits with his team during halftime of the soccer game ...
Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) sits with his team during halftime of the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) runs up to kick the ball away from Faith Lutheran fo ...
Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) runs up to kick the ball away from Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Pines defender Antonio Razo (3) heads the ball away from Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom ...
Desert Pines defender Antonio Razo (3) heads the ball away from Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran defender Vladimir Conic (3) grins as teammate Nicholas Fitzgerald (2) subs in fo ...
Faith Lutheran defender Vladimir Conic (3) grins as teammate Nicholas Fitzgerald (2) subs in for him after Conic received a yellow card during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Jackson Smith (1) diverts the ball away from goal during the soccer g ...
Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Jackson Smith (1) diverts the ball away from goal during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Jayden Serrano (20) and Paul Slaninka (11) embrace, celebrating a goal ...
Faith Lutheran’s Jayden Serrano (20) and Paul Slaninka (11) embrace, celebrating a goal during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arbor View head coach Sam Norris speaks to the team after a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2 ...
Northwest football foes renew rivalry thanks to bond between coaches
Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio looks to throw the ball during a high school football g ...
Friday’s top 5 high school football games to watch
Green Valley running back Kalil Usher (10) runs up the field during the football game against P ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 5
Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez kicks the ball during a girls soccer game between Liberty and ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 9:36 pm
 

Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Pines 2-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday at Desert Pines.

Jayden Serrano and Paul Slaninka each scored a goal for Faith Lutheran (5-4-3).

Troy DosSantos and Kristian Hristov each recorded an assist for the Crusaders.

Faith Lutheran, ranked No. 5 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts No. 3 Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Desert Pines (6-2-1), No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, hosts No. 4 Chaparral at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES