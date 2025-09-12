Faith Lutheran shuts out Desert Pines in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s boys soccer team claimed a road win over Desert Pines. Here are photos from the match.

Faith Lutheran’s Jayden Serrano (20) and Paul Slaninka (11) embrace, celebrating a goal during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Jackson Smith (1) diverts the ball away from goal during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Vladimir Conic (3) grins as teammate Nicholas Fitzgerald (2) subs in for him after Conic received a yellow card during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines defender Antonio Razo (3) heads the ball away from Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) runs up to kick the ball away from Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) sits with his team during halftime of the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines defender Thomas Figueroa (21) pivots the ball away from Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) kicks to his team during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) and Desert Pines fullback Dorian Hernandez (12) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines striker Cesar Sanchez (25) and Faith Lutheran midfielder Paul Slaninka (11) wrestle for control of a high ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Tohotom Hajdu (17) takes control of a high ball ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines fullback Gardson Destine (2) and Faith Lutheran defender Isaiah Hopes (8) spar for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines midfielder Eric Briones (6) heads the ball during the soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines goalkeeper Ulises Huerta (22) throws to his team during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines midfielder Brian Sosa (8) takes control of the ball with Faith Lutheran defender Nicholas Fitzgerald (2) in pursuit during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Jayden Serrano (20) sprints against Desert Pines defender Antonio Razo (3) for the ball during the soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Pines 2-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday at Desert Pines.

Jayden Serrano and Paul Slaninka each scored a goal for Faith Lutheran (5-4-3).

Troy DosSantos and Kristian Hristov each recorded an assist for the Crusaders.

Faith Lutheran, ranked No. 5 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts No. 3 Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Desert Pines (6-2-1), No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, hosts No. 4 Chaparral at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

