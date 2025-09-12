Faith Lutheran shuts out Desert Pines in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s boys soccer team claimed a road win over Desert Pines. Here are photos from the match.
Faith Lutheran defeated Desert Pines 2-0 in a boys soccer match Thursday at Desert Pines.
Jayden Serrano and Paul Slaninka each scored a goal for Faith Lutheran (5-4-3).
Troy DosSantos and Kristian Hristov each recorded an assist for the Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran, ranked No. 5 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts No. 3 Canyon Springs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Desert Pines (6-2-1), No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, hosts No. 4 Chaparral at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
