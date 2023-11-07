Faith Lutheran survives in 2OT in 4A boys soccer quarterfinal — PHOTOS

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Jace Pressgrove (15) and Faith Lutheran’s Dmitri Mendez (21) fight for the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Ethan Otto (9) heads the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy players celebrate a goal during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Omar Ibarra (13) kicks the ball away from Faith Lutheran’s Matheus Pinto (25) during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Dmitri Mendez (21) attempts to get the ball away from a Southeast Career Technical Academy player during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy Luis Sarellano-Lopez (11) kicks the ball while midair during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Omar Ibarra (13) and Faith Lutheran’s Dmitri Mendez (21) fight for the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s goalie fumbles the ball after nearly blocking the winning goal made by Faith Lutheran during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran and Southeast Career Technical Academy players all jump to head a corner kick during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Omar Ibarra (13) and Faith Lutheran’s Kade Chavez (3) fight for the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Jesus Dominguez (17) and Faith Lutheran’s Kade Chavez (3) fight for the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Cameron Sullivan (12) pushes past Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Zacchery Zrebeic (3) during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Omar Ibarra (13) and Faith Lutheran’s Kade Chavez (3) fight for the ball during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Cameron Sullivan (12) shoots the winning goal against Southeast Career Technical Academy during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southeast Career Technical Academy’s Nikko Rendon (6) kicks the ball away from Faith Lutheran’s Huba Hajdu (7) during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Walter Ochoa has been Bonanza’s go-to player throughout the season, so it wasn’t surprising that he recorded the game’s biggest play again on Monday.

The senior striker scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Bengals (No. 2 Desert League, 14-4) a 3-2 home victory over Liberty (No. 3 Mountain League 16-4-2).

It was the second goal of the game for Ochoa, whose team advances to the semifinals. The Bengals play Faith Lutheran at Coronado Friday at 2 p.m.

Jose Quintero also scored a goal for Bonanza, and goalkeeper Adrian Avalos had nine saves.

■ No. 1M Faith Lutheran 2, No. 4D Tech 1: At Faith Lutheran, Cameron Sullivan scored on a penalty kick in the last minute of double overtime as the Crusaders (17-2-3) rallied to beat the Roadrunners (14-8-3). Huba Hajdu also scored a goal for Faith Lutheran, and Travis Rabe added an assist.

■ No. 1D Sierra Vista 4, No. 4M Rancho 0: At Sierra Vista, Dominic Portale and Lazzar Ramos each finished with a goal and an assist as the Mountain Lions (16-2-1) blanked the Rams (8-5-1). Goalie Nicholas Durazzo recorded the shutout with three saves for Sierra Vista, which raced out to a 3-0 first-half lead.

■ No. 6M Cheyenne 2, No. 2M Canyon Springs 0: At Canyon Springs, Angel Navarro and Ricardo Mendoza each scored a goal to lead the Desert Shields (6-8-2) to an upset win against the Pioneers (21-3-2). Cheyenne will face Sierra Vista in the other state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Coronado.

Girls volleyball

Class 2A

■ No. 1 GV Christian 3, No. 2 Lake Mead Academy 1: At GV Christian, Ellie Thurman had 25 kills to lead the Guardians (27-8) to a 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 win over the Eagles (17-4) to claim the Southern Region title.

The match had been suspended Saturday tied 1-1 due to a power outage in Henderson.

Both teams advance to the state tournament at Sunrise Mountain, which begins Friday with state semifinal action. GV Christian will play Pershing County at 10 a.m., and Lake Mead will play Northern champion North Tahoe at 11:45 a.m.