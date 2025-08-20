Faith Lutheran tops Liberty in girls soccer state title rematch — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title game. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 4-0 home win over No. 4 Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game.
The Crusaders defeated the Patriots 3-2 in overtime last year to win the title.
Faith Lutheran (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League) got two goals and an assist from Brianna Lee in the rematch Tuesday.
UC Irvine commit Olivia Stark added a goal and an assist for the Crusaders. Julia Anfinson also scored a goal and goalie Olivia Petty recorded a shutout.
Faith Lutheran next plays at Shadow Ridge at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Liberty (0-1-1, 0-1-1) hosts Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
