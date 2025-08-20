Faith Lutheran tops Liberty in girls soccer state title rematch — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title game. Here are photos from the game.

Fans take refuge in the shade of umbrellas as they watch Liberty and Faith Lutheran face off during a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teammates celebrate Faith Lutheran’s Brianna Lee (19), left, after her goal, the Crusaders’ fourth and final of the game against Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty goalkeeper Brooke Kramer (25) makes a goal kick during a girls’ soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty midfielder Lillian Hastings (1) stands on the field for a throw-in during a girls’ soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defender Ava Hutt (15) makes a header during a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty defender Isabella Valadez (11) launches the ball upfield during a girls’ soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) tries to keep the ball away from Liberty midfielder Michaela Alexander (5) during a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Addison Jarvis (18) tries to keep the ball inbounds with pressure from Liberty midfielder Mya Misa (3) during a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Olivia Petty (99) kicks the ball during a girls’ soccer game against Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Allie Rabe (28) takes control of a high ball during a girls’ soccer game against Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty midfielder Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) leaps up to catch the ball with her feet during a girls’ soccer game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran defender Posie Armstrong (5) and Liberty forward Madalynn Smith (19) spar for control of the ball during a girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran midfielder Ana Coe (11) dribbles the ball up the field during a girls’ soccer game against Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at Faith Lutheran High School. The Crusaders shut out the Patriots with a final score of 4-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 4-0 home win over No. 4 Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game.

The Crusaders defeated the Patriots 3-2 in overtime last year to win the title.

Faith Lutheran (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League) got two goals and an assist from Brianna Lee in the rematch Tuesday.

UC Irvine commit Olivia Stark added a goal and an assist for the Crusaders. Julia Anfinson also scored a goal and goalie Olivia Petty recorded a shutout.

Faith Lutheran next plays at Shadow Ridge at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Liberty (0-1-1, 0-1-1) hosts Centennial at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

