Faith Lutheran wins 5-set thriller over Foothill in volleyball — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran’s girls volleyball team won a road match Thursday night at Foothill in five sets. Here are photos from the match.
Faith Lutheran’s girls volleyball team defeated Foothill in five sets 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 on Thursday night at Foothill.
Parker LaFontaine had 12 kills for the Crusaders (12-12).
Faith Lutheran next plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Foothill (11-12) hosts Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Monday.
