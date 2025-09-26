Faith Lutheran wins 5-set thriller over Foothill in volleyball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran setter K Sawyer (2) celebrates a point for the Crusaders during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Lily Fink (10) hits during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill outside hitter Lexington Trummell (3) hits during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran setter Camden Cook (11) sets during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Bryn Neibaur (9) digs from the back row during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill libero Avery Wright (8) dives for a short ball during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran libero Ellee Ford (1) digs from the back row during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Addison Chase (1) warms up with teammate Marlee Kinder (11) during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outside hitter Chloe Garcia (15) digs a short ball during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outside hitter Abby Bunyan (14) leaps up to hit a set during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Kiara Henderson (6) runs after a shanked ball to keep it in play during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hit by Foothill outside hitter Lexington Trummell (3) passes over Faith Lutheran blockers Chloe Garcia (15) and Sam Smith (16) during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill setter Addison Chase (1) bump sets during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran setter Camden Cook (11) sets from off the net during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Kiara Henderson (6) listens to a team huddle during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Quinn Van Mossevelde (5) tries to backset over the net during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s team huddles between sets during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Bryn Neibeur (9) passes a high ball from the back row during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran middle blocker Parker LaFontaine (7) tries to keep up ball bounced off the net in play during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill outside hitter Lexington Trummell (3) passes the ball from the back row during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outside hitter Sarah Nigro (12) hits during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Niko Brown Saito (13), Kiara Henderson (6), and Quinn Van Mossevelde (5) cheer after a kill for the Falcons during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill libero Avery Wright (8) jump serves during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran setter K Sawyer (2) jump serves against Foothill during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Kiara Henderson (6) and Bryn Neibaur (9) simultaneously try to dig a ball during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outside hitter Tori Castro (6) hits during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran setter K Sawyer (2) sets to the outside during the volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at Foothill High School on Friday. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)