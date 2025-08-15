Faith Lutheran wins individual, team girls golf match — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran won the individual and team event at a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match Thursday at Painted Desert. Here are photos from the match.

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaac Perez, father of Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez, stays cool under an umbrella during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris, Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez, Centennial’s Mia Meyers and Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez compete during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris, front/right, adjusts her hat during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris, right, walks off the green during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A ball hit by Centennial’s Mia Meyers lands in the water during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Mia Meyers tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Mia Meyers tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez tees off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris measures the distance to the hole during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Mia Meyers tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Geese pass bye the first group to tee off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez hydrates during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Holly Rodriguez, left, and Centennial’s Mia Meyers read the green during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris chips onto the green during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League match play at Painted Desert Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez won a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match with a score of 3-under 69 at Painted Desert Golf Club on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.

Perez, a junior, won the 5A individual state title last year.

Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth finished second at even-par 72. Bishop Gorman teammates Amelia Chen and Tiffany Park both finished tied for third at 1-over 73.

Faith Lutheran won the team tournament, at 9-over 297, by one stroke over Bishop Gorman (10-over 298).

The next league match is scheduled for Tuesday at Paiute Golf Resort.

