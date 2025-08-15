Faith Lutheran wins individual, team girls golf match — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran won the individual and team event at a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match Thursday at Painted Desert. Here are photos from the match.
Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez won a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match with a score of 3-under 69 at Painted Desert Golf Club on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.
Perez, a junior, won the 5A individual state title last year.
Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth finished second at even-par 72. Bishop Gorman teammates Amelia Chen and Tiffany Park both finished tied for third at 1-over 73.
Faith Lutheran won the team tournament, at 9-over 297, by one stroke over Bishop Gorman (10-over 298).
The next league match is scheduled for Tuesday at Paiute Golf Resort.
