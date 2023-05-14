FINAL: High school baseball, softball state tournament scores
High school baseball and softball state champions will be crowned this week. The state tournaments begin Thursday. Here are the times and dates for all of this week’s games.
Baseball
(Leagues/Regions: D=Desert, M=Mountain, N=North, S=South)
Class 5A
All games at UNR’s Peccole Park
Thursday
Game 1: No. 2S Desert Oasis 2, No. 1N Bishop Manogue 0
Game 2: No. 1S Bishop Gorman 10, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 0 (6)
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 2S Desert Oasis 2 (5)
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 6, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 5
Game 5: No. 2S Desert Oasis 19, No. 1N Bishop Manogue 4 (4)
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1S Bishop Gorman 10, No. 2S Desert Oasis 1
Class 4A
(Continued from last week)
Thursday
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: No. 1M Foothill 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 1
Elimination games
Game 17: No. 4M Silverado 12, No. 2D Bonanza 0
Game 18: No. 5M Durango 10, No. 2M Sierra Vista 7
Friday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 5M Durango 10, No. 4M Silverado 0 (6)
Game 21: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 11, No. 5M Durango 1 (5)
Saturday
Championship
At College of Southern Nevada
Game 22: No. 1M Foothill 3, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2
Class 3A
All games at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1S Pahrump Valley 2, No. 2N Churchill County 0
Game 2: No. 2S Virgin Valley 5, No. 1N South Tahoe 3
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Pahrump Valley 8, No. 2S Virgin Valley 6
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 1N South Tahoe 8, No. 2N Churchill County 2
Game 5: No. 1N South Tahoe 9, No. 2S Virgin Valley 1
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1N South Tahoe 8, No. 1S Pahrump Valley 2
Game 7: No. 1S Pahrump Valley 3, No. 1N South Tahoe 0 (Pahrump Valley wins state title)
Class 2A
All games at UNR’s Peccole Park
Thursday
Opening round
Game 1: No. 2S Lake Mead 8, No. 1N Yerington 1
Game 2: No. 1S Needles 2, No. 2N West Wendover 1
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 1N Yerington 15, No. 2N West Wendover 0
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 2S Lake Mead 8, No. 1S Needles 4
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 1N Yerington 9, No. 1S Needles 8
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 2S Lake Mead 4, No. 1N Yerington 2
Class 1A
Thursday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Game 1: No. 1S Indian Springs 4, No. 2N Wells 3
Game 2: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 5, No. 1N Smith Valley 0
Friday
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs 10, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 5
Elimination game
Game 4: No. 2N Wells 10, No. 1N Smith Valley 7
Game 5: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2N Wells 6
Saturday
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: No. 1S Indian Springs 6, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 5
Softball
Class 5A
All games at UNR’s Hixson Park
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1N Douglas 8, No. 2S Palo Verde 3
Game 2: No. 2N Reed 6, No. 1S Centennial 3
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 1N Douglas 11, No. 2N Reed 4
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 1S Centennial 4, No. 2S Palo Verde 3
Game 5: No. 1S Centennial 4, No. 2N Reed 1
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1N Douglas 6, No. 1S Centennial 4
Class 4A
(Continued from last week)
Thursday
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 18, No. 1D Silverado 5 (5)
Elimination games
Game 17: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 3D Spring Valley 5 (6)
Game 18: No. 2M Tech 5, No. 4D Chaparral 3
Friday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 9, No. 2M Tech 5
Game 21: No. 1D Silverado 7, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 6
Saturday
Championship
At College of Southern Nevada
Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1D Silverado 7
Class 3A
All games at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1S Virgin Valley 7, No. 2N Lowry 5
Game 2: No. 1N North Valleys 3, No. 2S Boulder City 2
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 1N North Valleys 2, No. 1S Virgin Valley 1 (10)
Elimination games
Game 3: No. 2N Lowry 6, No. 2S Boulder City 4
Game 5: No. 2N Lowry 3, No. 1S Virgin Valley 2
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 2N Lowry 18, No. 1N North Valleys 8
Game 7: No. 1N North Valleys 9, No. 2N Lowry 3 (North Valleys wins state title)
Class 2A
All games at UNR’s Hixson Park
Thursday
Opening round
Game 1: No. 1N Battle Mountain 10, No. 2S White Pine 7
Game 2: No. 1S Needles 10, No. 2N Pershing County 0
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 2S White Pine 6, No. 2N Pershing County 5
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Needles 20, No. 1N Battle Mountain 0
Elimination game
Game 5: No, 1N Battle Mountain 12, No. 2S White Pine 7
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1S Needles 8, No. 1N Battle Mountain 0
Class 1A
Thursday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Game 1: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2N Oasis Academy 3
Game 2: No. 1N Coleville 2, No. 2S Tonopah 1
Friday
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: No. 1N Coleville 20, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 15
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2S Tonopah 7, No. 2N Oasis Academy 0
Game 5: No. 2S Tonopah 16, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 12
Saturday
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: No. 1N Coleville 15, No. 2S Tonopah 0 (4)
