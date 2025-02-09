Flag football playoff preview: Palo Verde leads wide-open 5A
Palo Verde, Shadow Ridge and Desert Oasis finished tied for first in the Class 5A Southern League, which should set up an exciting battle for the state title.
The Class 5A flag football playoffs are as wide open as ever. Just take a look at the top of the standings.
Palo Verde, Shadow Ridge and Desert Oasis all finished tied for first place. Palo Verde won the league title on a tiebreaker. Shadow Ridge, the three-time defending 5A state champions, will be the No. 2 seed and Desert Oasis will be the No. 3 seed.
All three teams got multiple looks at one another during the regular season and will likely see each other again in the playoffs.
The flag football state playoffs begin Monday with 4A first-round action. The 5A and 3A state quarterfinals begin Tuesday.
Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:
Class 5A
League champion: Palo Verde
Co-favorites: Palo Verde and Desert Oasis
Palo Verde claimed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Panthers are seeking their first state title. Sisters Alexis (26 touchdown catches and 11 interceptions) and Samantha Manzo (17 rushing touchdowns) are two of the team’s best players.
Palo Verde bested its biggest rival, Shadow Ridge, twice in the regular season. The Panthers defeated the Mustangs 18-14 on Jan. 3 in a tournament and 32-0 on Jan. 27.
Palo Verde’s only two losses this season came to Desert Oasis. The Diamondbacks beat the Panthers 33-6 in a tournament Dec. 7 and 20-19 on Feb. 3.
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa leads the state with 5,523 passing yards. Her sister Akiko Higa ranks first in the state in touchdowns (46) and is second in receiving yards (2,159).
Dark horse: Liberty
Liberty might have the most talented roster in the state. The Patriots can put up points in a hurry with a passing attack that averages 362.5 yards per game.
Wide receiver Kilolo Westerlund leads the state with 2,188 receiving yards and has 36 touchdowns.
Potential first-round upset: Liberty over Bishop Gorman
This should be the closest of all the state quarterfinal matchups. Bishop Gorman edged Liberty 34-31 in the regular season Jan. 8. The second meeting should be another tight contest.
Class 4A
League champions: Arbor View (Desert), Foothill (Mountain)
Favorite: Arbor View
Arbor View came up short in last year’s state title game to Coronado. The Aggies got their revenge in the regular season this year, defeating the Cougars 25-19 on Jan. 17.
Arbor View’s Danielle Morales leads the state with 2,898 rushing yards. The Aggies have won eight of their last nine games entering the playoffs.
Dark horse: Coronado
Coronado can’t be counted out as the defending state champions. The Cougars still feature several players from last year’s team, including quarterback Bailey Goldberg. The Oregon softball commit has 37 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns this season.
Potential first-round upset: Sunrise Mountain over Chaparral
Sunrise Mountain finished fifth in the tougher Mountain League, where two games separated first through fifth place.
Class 3A
League champions: Virgin Valley (Desert), Boulder City (Mountain)
Favorite: Virgin Valley
Virgin Valley is trying to win its fourth straight 3A state title. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 707-77 and their only loss was to Liberty in a tournament Dec. 7.
Dark horse: None
Virgin Valley should get to the title game with ease. Boulder City should as well. Virgin Valley rolled to a 40-12 win over Boulder City in the regular season Jan 29.
Potential first-round upset: SLAM! Nevada over Mater East
SLAM! Nevada and Mater East played twice during the regular season. The closest game was a 24-19 Mater East win on Jan. 31. That was the closest regular-season contest between any of the teams playing in the first round.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.
Nevada high school flag football playoff schedule
All games at 4:30 p.m. at higher seed
Class 5A
State quarterfinals
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 8 Basic at No. 1 Palo Verde
Game 2: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Bishop Gorman
Game 3: No. 7 Las Vegas High at No. 2 Shadow Ridge
Game 4: No. 6 Tech at No. 3 Desert Oasis
Class 4A
(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)
State first round
Monday
Game 1: No. 5D Canyon Springs at No. 4M Legacy
Game 2: No. 6M Bonanza at No. 3D Mojave
Game 3: No. 5M Sunrise Mountain at No. 4D Chaparral
Game 4: No. 6D Clark at No. 3M Sierra Vista
State quarterfinals
Wednesday
Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Arbor View
Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2M Cadence
Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Foothill
Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 2D Coronado
Class 3A
(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)
State quarterfinals
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City def. No. 4D Democracy Prep (forfeit)
Game 2: No. 3M SLAM! Nevada at No. 2D Mater East
Game 3: No. 4M Western at No. 1D Virgin Valley
Game 4: No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Sloan Canyon