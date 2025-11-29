Flag football preview: New rules changing the game with deep 5A

The Nevada high school flag football season begins Monday. Teams across Southern Nevada are adapting to new rules, but the same teams are expected to contend in 5A.

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) evades a flag pull on a run by Palo Verde linebacker Makyra Ritter (1) during the first half of their 5A flag football championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge junior Jaylani Palmer (12) catches a pass in the end zone during the high school flag football game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sport of high school flag football in Nevada has changed. Literally.

The National Federation of High School Sports Associations created a universal rule book for flag football that all states implemented this school year.

Two of the biggest changes to Nevada high school football: No more contact blocking, and defenders can line up closer to the ball (1 yard off the line of scrimmage) to blitz the quarterback.

The new flag football season begins Monday. There will be an adjustment period for all teams to get acclimated to the new rules, which coaches are saying will speed up the game more.

“That’s making the game a ton faster,” Shadow Ridge coach Matt Nighswonger said. “I’ve been surprised and I think many teams have been surprised how fast that makes the game.”

Still, the usual suspects are expected to compete for the Class 5A state title in a loaded Southern League that includes defending state champion Palo Verde, state runner-up Desert Oasis, Shadow Ridge, Liberty and Bishop Gorman.

‘Change the athletes’

There are other rule changes, including allowing for punt returns. The quarters will be 12 minutes instead of 15 minutes. Previously, it was a running clock until the final two minutes of each half, but there will be stoppages for penalties, change of possession and point-after tries.

“It’s more of a focus on timing and trying to find ways to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands a little bit faster,” Desert Oasis coach Todd Thomson said. “It’s interesting to see how everybody adjusts to it. I think the first week or so into this season, you’re going to see a lot of coaches making a lot of adjustments in between games.”

Coaches have spent the offseason preparing for the changes. Thompson said the biggest change is having the center turn from a blocking-oriented position to more of a pass-catching role.

“We have to change the athletes,” Liberty coach Al Tucay said. “Athletes have to be able to move. They have to be able to get position, dominate that position and then move with the flow of what the offensive scheme is.”

Tucay said he is optimistic that with how Liberty plays the game, the Patriots can adapt.

Despite graduating a lot of production from their senior class last year, the Patriots have a group of returning group of sophomores and juniors that will lead the way, led by sophomore Trishelle Tucay (25 touchdowns and 27 sacks last year).

“We’re a young team, but I think with our fast pace, that was pretty much our game last year and the year before,” Al Tucay said. “Everything is explosive and fast-paced, so with the new rules, we’re going to be able to transition, but we have to figure out 1-yard rush on those defenses.”

‘Extra motivated’

Shadow Ridge won three straight 5A state titles from 2022 to 2024 but lost to Desert Oasis in last year’s state semifinals.

Nighswonger said his team was committed in the offseason to getting back to the title game. Two-way athlete Jaylani Palmer (39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions) leads the Mustangs’ senior class.

“I have been really excited with this senior class,” Nighswonger said. “They had a sour taste at the end of last year and this group really has wanted to work. They’ve been there all summer. They’ve been there all fall and they’ve really embraced wanting to get back to where we were prior to last season.”

Desert Oasis will be a threat with its passing attack led by senior twins Akemi and Akiko Higa, who are both four-year varsity starters. Quarterback Akemi Higa threw for 5,848 yards and 97 touchdowns and wide receiver Akiko Higa caught 47 touchdown passes.

The Diamondbacks lost to Palo Verde 30-12 at Allegiant Stadium last year for the 5A title. They will have to replace multiple starters on both sides of the ball. New defensive coordinator Thomson is optimistic about the other returners and new players stepping up.

“The returners are carrying that chip on their shoulder and might be a little extra motivated,” Thomson said. “One of the things that we’ve done a good job here is building a standard and expectation, win or lose that state championship game. … The next season hits, you just hit the ground running.”

Loaded 5A

Palo Verde will have to replace a strong senior class that gave the Panthers the title, which includes four first-team All-Southern Nevada players. Bishop Gorman will also be a threat with quarterback Avery Reed returning.

“Gorman is a very talented team and they have possibly the best coaching staff in the state,” Thomson said. “Liberty and Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge, those are bedrocks of flag football out here. They never go away. They just reload and show back up next year.”

Coronado, the 2024 4A state champion; Foothill, last year’s 4A state champion; and Arbor View, the 4A runner-up the last two seasons, all move up to 5A and should be competitive.

New look 4A

Another notable change came during realignment.

There is no longer a 3A classification. With new NIAA bylaws that made 3A strictly enrollment-based, there were not enough teams in 3A to form a league, so Boulder City, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley and Democracy Prep were moved into 4A.

There are 36 teams in 4A, split into four leagues. Despite the jump, Virgin Valley and Boulder City, which played in last year’s 3A state title game, should be competitive in 4A.

Other teams that should contend in 4A are Green Valley and Las Vegas High, which moved down from 5A, as well as Legacy, Mojave and Sierra Vista.

