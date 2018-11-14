2018-19 Desert Oasis Flag Football Capsule

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

DESERT OASIS

Head coach: Faron Seibel, second season

2017-18 record: 6-10 (6-4 Southwest/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Seven (six)

Top players: QB Makayla Rickard (Sr.), WR Ruby Martinez (Sr.), CB Anna Hovak (Sr.), RB Ashlyn Tuss (So.)

Outlook: The Diamondbacks return seven letter winners from a team that finished third in the Southwest League last year.

“We play some of the best teams in town for our preseason so we should find out early where we stand,” Seibel said. “Looking forward to finishing well in our league and region.”