2018-19 Eldorado Flag Football Capsule

New head coach Derrick Smith aims to help the Sundevils be competitive.

(Thinkstock)

ELDORADO

Head coach: Derrick Smith, first season

2017-18 record: 4-9 (2-6 Northeast/fourth)

Returning starters: Four

Top players: LB/RB RiRi Roberson (Sr.), QB/DB Devyn Swain (Jr.), RB/LB Natatia-Ann Furtado (Sr.), C Jessica Benitez-Barrera (Sr.)

Outlook: Smith takes over a team that showed some improvement last season and qualified for the Sunrise Region playoffs.

The Sundevils, though, return only four starters.

“We will play hard and compete,” Smith said.