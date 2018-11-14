2018-19 Tech Flag Football Capsule

The Roadrunners return seven starters as they make the jump back to Class 4A.

TECH

Head coach: Joseph Vespo, fourth season

2017-18 record: 10-10 (6-4 3A Sunrise/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Nine (seven)

Top players: QB Taylor Ritayik (Jr.), RB/CB Gabrielle DeGuzman (Jr.), WR/LB Erin Adarve (Jr.), WR/LB Adriana Carrillo (So.)

Outlook: Ritayik threw for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

DeGuzman (600 rushing yards, 5 TDs; 101 tackles, 3 interceptions) returns to help on both sides of the ball, and Adarve (85 tackles, 9 interceptions) and Carrillo (52 tackles, 14 interceptions) again should be among the leaders on defense.

“Making the move up to 4A this season, Tech returns seven starters total on both sides of the ball,” Vespo said. “With the departure of Rhedisa Sua, senior captain and the sack leader in all of Southern Nevada last season (35), I am looking forward to seeing who steps up and takes on that leadership role.

“We are young, and hungry. Expectations are high for this talented group of girls. Anything less then a 4A playoff berth would be considered a disappointment.”