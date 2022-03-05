2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern flag football team

Here is the All-Southern Nevada flag football team. Matthew Nighswonger is the Coach of the Year after leading Shadow Ridge to a 21-3 record and the Class 5A state championship.

Shadow Ridge’s Mikayla Brown (20) scrambles out of the grasp of Enjoli DePhillipo (17) during the first half of the flag football state championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shadow Ridge's Mikayla Brown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Shadow Ridge photo)

Shadow Ridge's Riyana Johnson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Shadow Ridge flag football photo)

Green Valley's Soriah Tafua is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Green Valley flag football photo)

Desert Oasis' Aliyah Wood is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Desert Oasis flag football photo)

Green Valley's Aniaya Acosta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Green Valley flag football photo)

Shadow Ridge's Ava Johnson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Shadow Ridge flag football photo)

Shadow Ridge's Dyva Jones is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Shadow Ridge flag football photo)

Liberty's Mikayla Brown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Liberty flag football photo)

Shadow Ridge's Matthew Nighswonger is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Shadow Ridge flag football photo)

Tech's Harlee Makue is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team. (Tech flag football photo)

First team

Aniaya Acosta, Green Valley — The senior center caught 56 passes for 349 yards and 14 touchdowns and blocked for an offense that had 9,393 total yards.

Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 5,024 passing yards and 74 touchdowns, rushed for 409 yards and three scores and caught one TD pass.

Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior caught 129 passes for 1,854 and 33 touchdowns and had 66 tackles and 17 interceptions for the undefeated Class 3A state champion.

Ava Johnson, Centennial — The junior had 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

Riyana Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran for 2,531 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 34 passes for 347 yards and six scores.

Dyva Jones, Shadow Ridge — The senior caught 48 passes for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 134 tackles, four sacks, seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Harlee Makue, Tech — The senior threw for 2,783 yards and 49 touchdowns, rushed for 873 yards and seven scores and had 108 tackles and one interception.

Kaylie Phillips, Liberty — The freshman threw for 4,282 yards and 68 touchdowns and ran for 1,231 yards and 14 scores for the Class 4A state champion.

Soriah Tafua, Green Valley — The junior had 4,075 yards and 65 touchdowns passing, ran for 2,661 yards and 30 scores and had 75 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Aliyah Wood, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 30 touchdowns and intercepted 12 passes.

Coach of the Year

Matthew Nighswonger, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to a 21-3 record and the Class 5A state championship, the first in school history.

Second team

Breiana Bonkavich, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 80 tackles, 18 sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Kenzie Brinkerhoff, Las Vegas — The junior had 118 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups and had 229 total yards and one touchdown on offense.

Alyssa Butler, Centennial — The senior caught 67 passes for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Rickayla Davis, Las Vegas — The senior had 93 tackles, one sack, 10 interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Cheante DiMaggio, Tech — The senior had 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, 46 catches for 394 yards and two scores and had 91 tackles and two interceptions.

Alexandra Henderson, Mojave — The junior threw for 1,110 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 2,006 yards and 11 scores.

Carmelia Korte, Centennial — The junior threw for 2,512 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for two scores.

Mikayla Lucas, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 57 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception and two pass breakups for the Class 5A state champion.

Makayla McEvoy, Shadow Ridge — The senior caught 62 passes for 1,196 yards and 18 touchdowns and threw for two scores.

Myrium Ramirez, Virgin Valley — The senior had 71 tackles and 18 sacks for the undefeated Class 3A state champion.

Honorable mention

Janeece Armstrong, Arbor View

Cherish Chang, Durango

Disember Dart, Durango

Kelly Denninghoff, Virgin Valley

Sherlyn Flores, Las Vegas

Jaeya Grey, Coronado

Cheyann Hafen, Virgin Valley

Maci Joncich, Coronado

Baylee King, Western

Lena Leiber, Centennial

Ava Payne, Boulder City

Margaret Tyssee, Coronado

Kelise Wells, Centennial

