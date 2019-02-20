Class 3A State: Stephanie Tewart guides Del Sol into title game

Stephanie Tewart threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score Tuesday to lead host Del Sol’s flag football team to a 32-12 win over Chaparral in a Class 3A state semifinal.

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Stephanie Tewart threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score Tuesday to lead host Del Sol’s flag football team to a 32-12 win over Chaparral in a Class 3A state semifinal.

Valerie Perez, Shelby Martin, Janeth Varela and Katierae Patriquin each hauled in a touchdown pass for the Dragons (19-4). Del Sol will face Virgin Valley (20-3) for the state title at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Chaparral finished 11-8.

Virgin Valley 13, Boulder City 2 — At Mesquite, Ally Wright threw two second-half touchdown passes to lift the Bulldogs over the Eagles.

Wright threw TD passes to Macee Bundy and Mira Larsen for Virgin Valley, which trailed 2-0 at the half.

Boulder City finished 12-7.