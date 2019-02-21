102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Flag Football

Flag Football title games postponed to Monday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2019 - 10:05 am
 
Updated February 21, 2019 - 7:41 pm

The Class 4A and Class 3A state flag football championship games which were scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday have again been postponed after the Clark County School District canceled all classes and after-school activities for Friday.

The games will be played Monday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Del Sol and Virgin Valley will meet in the Class 3A final at 4 p.m. Monday.

Bonanza will face Green Valley in the Class 4A final at 6 p.m. Monday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bonanza’s Ashley Vasquez (75) avoids a tackle from Green Valley’s Anna Marie Arc ...
Class 4A Flag Football Honors
RJ

The Class 4A all-region flag football teams (as selected by coaches) are here

Green Valley’s Deborah Grant (16) carries the ball against Bonanza during Class 4A sta ...
Class 4A: Deborah Grant rushes Green Valley to championship
By Robert Horne Las Veags / RJ

Deborah Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to twice lead the Gators to a 14-13 victory over Bonanza in the Class 4A state flag football championship game on Monday.

Del Sol poses with the Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Virgin Valley, 19- ...
Class 3A: Team effort lifts Del Sol to first state title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Stephanie Tewart tossed two touchdown passes to Janeth Varela to help the Dragons to a 19-6 win over the Bulldogs and the program’s first state title.

Bonanza’s team poses with the Mountain Region championship trophy. (Courtesy of Dion L ...
Mountain Region: Third time charm for Bonanza against Palo Verde
By Doug Drowley / RJ

The Bengals, who’d lost to Palo Verde twice this season, turned the tables on the Panthers in the Mountain Region championship game on Tuesday night. Bonanza got 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Charlene Beck to earn a 20-12 victory at Green Valley.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Region: Gators knock off Coronado to claim championship
By Jeff Wollard / RJ

Deborah Grant rushed 21 times for 80 yards, and Jazlyn Camacho caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help the Gators edge the Cougars, 13-6 for the Desert Region Championship at Green Valley.