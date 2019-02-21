Flag Football title games postponed to Monday
The Class 4A and Class 3A state flag football championship games which were scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday have again been postponed after the Clark County School District canceled all classes and after-school activities for Friday. The games will be played Monday at Cimarron-Memorial.
Del Sol and Virgin Valley will meet in the Class 3A final at 4 p.m. Monday.
Bonanza will face Green Valley in the Class 4A final at 6 p.m. Monday.