66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Flag Football

Flag football to end 10-month high school sports drought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Amplus High School's flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the first h ...
Amplus High School's flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, practices at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Tiani Moore, 15, wide receiver, runs the ball during flag football practice at Amplus High Scho ...
Tiani Moore, 15, wide receiver, runs the ball during flag football practice at Amplus High School, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Amplus High School flag football center Rilee Rambow (55) hikes the ball during practice at Amp ...
Amplus High School flag football center Rilee Rambow (55) hikes the ball during practice at Amplus High School, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto `
Tiani Moore, 15, wide receiver, catches the ball during flag football practice at Amplus High S ...
Tiani Moore, 15, wide receiver, catches the ball during flag football practice at Amplus High School, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Amplus High SchoolÕs flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the fi ...
Amplus High SchoolÕs flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, practices at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Amplus High SchoolÕs flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the fi ...
Amplus High SchoolÕs flag football team, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, practices at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Amplus High School flag football center Rilee Rambow (55) hikes the ball during practice at Amp ...
Amplus High School flag football center Rilee Rambow (55) hikes the ball during practice at Amplus High School, which is one of the two schools playing in the first high school event in 10 months, at the high school in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto `

When Amplus Academy first announced it would start a flag football program, the response was anything but overwhelming.

Coach Ariana Grgas said one player showed up in person and two virtually to the first meeting. But word quickly spread, and a team of 12 was formed.

On Friday, the Archers will make history as they play their first game against SLAM! Nevada at 4:30 p.m. on Field No. 6 at the Russell Road Recreation Complex.

This will be the first high school sporting event in the state since COVID-19 shut down all NIAA activities in March, ending a 10-month drought.

“We’re all excited, but of course we are a little nervous,” sophomore captain Karina Hudzenko said.

Being part of the game that brings back high school sports was the source of consternation at first for some Amplus players, but they have come to embrace the situation.

“When I found out the news I was super nervous. I was very honored, but the nerves overtook everything,” Grgas said. “I told the girls, and it was the same reaction. Heads down, like they didn’t want to be the first. But there’s been a huge shift in the team where it went from dreading the game to we’re going to make our families, our school and ourselves proud.”

This will be the third year of flag football for SLAM! Nevada, and coach Taylor Velarde is well aware of what Grgas is going through trying to build a program.

“We were Amplus a couple years ago,” Velarde said. “We had never played before, but you never know what you’re facing in a first-year team. They could have a lot of good athletes. When you have good athletes, whether they really know the game or not, they can make things happen.”

Amplus and SLAM! Nevada are two of only five schools playing varsity flag football this year. The other three are Pinecrest Academy Cadence, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon and Moapa Valley.

While both Amplus and SLAM! Nevada want to put their best foot forward Friday, winning is not the most important thing to either.

“I feel like a lot of us are out there to have some fun,” SLAM! Nevada senior Austynn Martinson said. “We would love to go out there and score a bunch of touchdowns and pull a bunch of flags and win games, but we want to enjoy the experience of playing.”

That social aspect of high school sports has been missing since the shutdown in March.

It’s been especially tough for those like Tiana Moore, who enrolled in Amplus after spending her first freshman year at Desert Oasis. Virtual learning had made it difficult for Moore to connect with her new classmates, so she jumped at the chance to join the flag football team and has been named a captain.

“I was just focused on my online learning, but when I found out there was flag football, I thought I could meet new people, learn some new things and have a good time,” Moore said.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
2
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
3
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
4
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
5
Investigation continues in ‘alcohol-related’ death of teen girl
Investigation continues in ‘alcohol-related’ death of teen girl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Green Valley's Jazlyn Camacho is shown during a flag football game on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. ...
Green Valley wins second straight flag football title
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Gators seized momentum midway through the second quarter and rolled to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship with a 21-0 win over Las Vegas on Thursday.

Bonanza’s Ashley Vasquez (75) avoids a tackle from Green Valley’s Anna Marie Arc ...
Class 4A Flag Football Honors
RJ

The Class 4A all-region flag football teams (as selected by coaches) are here

Green Valley’s Deborah Grant (16) carries the ball against Bonanza during Class 4A sta ...
Class 4A: Deborah Grant rushes Green Valley to championship
By Robert Horne Las Veags / RJ

Deborah Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to twice lead the Gators to a 14-13 victory over Bonanza in the Class 4A state flag football championship game on Monday.

Del Sol poses with the Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Virgin Valley, 19- ...
Class 3A: Team effort lifts Del Sol to first state title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Stephanie Tewart tossed two touchdown passes to Janeth Varela to help the Dragons to a 19-6 win over the Bulldogs and the program’s first state title.

Green Valley junior Jazlyn Camacho (15) makes an interception against SECTA in the flag foot ...
Flag Football title games postponed to Monday
RJ

The Class 4A and Class 3A state flag football championship games which were scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday have again been postponed after the Clark County School District canceled all classes and after-school activities for Friday. The games will be played Monday at Cimarron-Memorial.