FLAG FOOTBALL: Touchdown with five seconds left lifts Las Vegas over Centennial

Natalie Gennuso caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sabrina Saldate with five seconds left in the game Thursday to lift Las Vegas High’s flag football team to an 18-14 win over visiting Centennial.

Saldate completed 14 of 27 passes for 164 yards and two TDs with one interception, and rushed for a score for Las Vegas. Anna Dobbins caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, and teammate Teleda Williams intercepted a pass.

Cimarron-Memorial 42, Durango 18 — At Durango, Tiarra Del Rosario completed 11 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Spartans past the Trailblazers.

Haylei Hughes rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Spartans. She also threw a touchdown pass and caught a touchdown pass.

Alyssa Karpinski caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Cimarron.

Durango’s Deszarai Bellender ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Kiani-Capri Wilcox had 140 yards and a touchdown on five carries for the Trailblazers.

Desert Oasis 20, Coronado 12 — At Desert Oasis, LillyAna Ghanem hauled in eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns as the Diamondbacks took down the Cougars.

Georgia Sykes had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Makayla Rickard finished 15 of 23 passing for 206 yards and three TDs.

Boulder City 33, Valley 0 — At Boulder City, Kenadee Bailey scored three touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing — and had seven tackles on defense as the Eagles routed the Vikings.

Alexus Pohe and Nikki Meleo each added a rushing score for Boulder City, which got two interceptions from Emily Mull and a pair of sacks from Daisy Hodgkin.

Shadow Ridge 44, Sunrise Mountain 7 — At Shadow Ridge, Jordan Ford had 17 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs by the Miners.

Samantha Milanovich added 52 yards rushing and two scores. Milanovich also had 45 yards passing and two TDs for Shadow Ridge, which led 26-7 at halftime.

Mojave 26, Spring Valley 20 — At Mojave, Anahi Rosales had four rushing touchdowns as the Rattlers rallied to down the Grizzlies.

Rosales also had 10 tackles and three sacks for the Rattlers, who scored 20 second-half points.

Bonanza 19, Western 6 — At Western, the Bengals scored 19 points in the first half to down the Warriors.

Quarterback Bree Hernandez-Silva rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Hernandez-Silva also threw for 93 yards on five completions for Bonanza.

Palo Verde 19, Liberty 0 — At Liberty, Betsy Bellinger caught three touchdown passes to lead the Panthers past the Patriots.

Basic 22, Rancho 13 — At Basic, the Wolves scored 14 second-half points to down the Rams.

Cheyenne 27, Canyon Springs 12 — At Cheyenne, The Pioneers defeated the Desert Shields.