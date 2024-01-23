Green Valley defeats Legacy in flag football — PHOTOS
Green Valley held on for a home win over Legacy in a flag football game. Here are photos from the game.
Kaylee Montalvo rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown to help Green Valley hold on for a 27-20 home win over Legacy in a flag football game Monday.
Tatiana Buono had 10 tackles and Leah Tafua added eight tackles and an interception for the Gators (7-10), who led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Green Valley next plays at Las Vegas High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Legacy (5-4) plays at Cadence at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
