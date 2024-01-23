50°F
Flag Football

Green Valley defeats Legacy in flag football — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 9:47 pm
 
Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) runs down the field during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Olivia Hubbard (21) cheers on her teammates at they make a touchdown during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Samiyah Washington (2) pulls the flag off of Green Valley’s Lauryn Galvin (4) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) runs down the field during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy and Green Valley girls line up during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) pushes through Green Valley players during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Olivia Hubbard (21) pulls the flag off of Green Valley’s Dianna Rincan (1) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Leah Tafua (15) blocks a pass made by Legacy’s Karina Alfaro (14) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) looks to evade Green Valley players during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) runs the ball down the field during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) pushes past Legacy’s Larissa Lotta (5) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Samiyah Washington (2) pulls the flag off of Green Valley’s Dianna Rincan (1) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Lyla Baxter (7) makes a touchdown during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Scarlett Nielsen (16) blocks Legacy’s Makayla Moskowitz (4) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) pulls the flag off of Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Larissa Lotta (5) attempts to run around Green Valley’s Lyla Baxter (7) and Leah Tafua (15) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Samiyah Washington (2) looks to block Green Valley’s Dianna Rincan (1) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) pulls the flag off of Legacy’s Mailaya Taylor (3) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy’s Ariana Munoz (18) pulls the flag off of Green Valley’s Kaylee Montalvo (0) during a flag football game between Green Valley and Legacy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kaylee Montalvo rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown to help Green Valley hold on for a 27-20 home win over Legacy in a flag football game Monday.

Tatiana Buono had 10 tackles and Leah Tafua added eight tackles and an interception for the Gators (7-10), who led 14-0 after the first quarter.

Green Valley next plays at Las Vegas High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Legacy (5-4) plays at Cadence at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

