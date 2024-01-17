50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Flag Football

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Aubree Davis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 5:36 pm
 
Shadow Ridge flag football quarterback Aubree Davis throws the ball during a game at Liberty Hi ...
Shadow Ridge flag football quarterback Aubree Davis throws the ball during a game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aubree Davis said the Shadow Ridge flag football team is used to playing with pressure as the two-time reigning 5A state champion.

The Mustangs’ junior quarterback said keeping her confidence high is important in helping the team win its third straight title. Davis’ play has helped her team start 12-1 this season. Shadow Ridge entered Tuesday on a nine-game winning streak.

Davis passed for 222 yards and threw four touchdown passes in the Mustangs’ 40-26 victory at Basic on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It was the communication in that game, that’s all it really was,” Davis said. “There was a lot of good communication between the players and the coaches.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Do you have any game day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Davis: Honestly, just thinking positive. That’s what I really do. I just think positively before all my games. I make sure I communicate with all my teammates to see what we have to work on before we go and play. And then we always pray before our games.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Davis: There’s a lot I listen to. I put it on shuffle and just get into a good mood. It’s mainly rap that I listen to.

NP: Do you have a favorite pregame meal or snack or a postgame celebratory meal you like to have after a win?

Davis: My pregame snack is pickles. Pickles before a game are amazing. I make my teammates eat the pickles as well.

NP: Who are some role models that you look up to?

Davis: I would say my aunt because she plays in an all-women’s tackle (football) league. I also look up to our coaches. Those are definitely role models for me.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
2
‘Our purpose’: Democracy Prep girls embrace move up from 2A to 5A
‘Our purpose’: Democracy Prep girls embrace move up from 2A to 5A
3
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
4
No. 1 Somerset-Losee rallies past No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial — PHOTOS
No. 1 Somerset-Losee rallies past No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial — PHOTOS
5
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
No. 1 Shadow Ridge pulls away from No. 2 Liberty in flag football
No. 1 Shadow Ridge pulls away from No. 2 Liberty in flag football
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Akemi Higa
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Akemi Higa
No. 2 Palo Verde rolls past Centennial in flag football — PHOTOS
No. 2 Palo Verde rolls past Centennial in flag football — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Gabrielle Brooks
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight