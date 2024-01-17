Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Aubree Davis

Shadow Ridge flag football QB Aubree Davis threw four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ win at Basic on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Shadow Ridge flag football quarterback Aubree Davis throws the ball during a game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aubree Davis said the Shadow Ridge flag football team is used to playing with pressure as the two-time reigning 5A state champion.

The Mustangs’ junior quarterback said keeping her confidence high is important in helping the team win its third straight title. Davis’ play has helped her team start 12-1 this season. Shadow Ridge entered Tuesday on a nine-game winning streak.

Davis passed for 222 yards and threw four touchdown passes in the Mustangs’ 40-26 victory at Basic on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It was the communication in that game, that’s all it really was,” Davis said. “There was a lot of good communication between the players and the coaches.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Do you have any game day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Davis: Honestly, just thinking positive. That’s what I really do. I just think positively before all my games. I make sure I communicate with all my teammates to see what we have to work on before we go and play. And then we always pray before our games.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Davis: There’s a lot I listen to. I put it on shuffle and just get into a good mood. It’s mainly rap that I listen to.

NP: Do you have a favorite pregame meal or snack or a postgame celebratory meal you like to have after a win?

Davis: My pregame snack is pickles. Pickles before a game are amazing. I make my teammates eat the pickles as well.

NP: Who are some role models that you look up to?

Davis: I would say my aunt because she plays in an all-women’s tackle (football) league. I also look up to our coaches. Those are definitely role models for me.

