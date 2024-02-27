Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Kyla Moore

Shadow Ridge senior Kyla Moore helped the Mustangs win the Class 5A flag football state title Feb. 20 to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Shadow Ridge's Kyla Moore (3) runs the ball up the field during the second half of a Class 5A flag football state championship game against Palo Verde on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge's Kyla Moore (3) catches a pass with pressure from Palo Verde's Olivia Perkins (25) during the second half of a Class 5A flag football state championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With a steady rainfall during last week’s Class 5A flag football state title game between Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde, converting on passing plays would give either team an advantage.

Shadow Ridge senior running back Kyla Moore helped the Mustangs gain that edge.

Moore completed a 24-yard touchdown pass for Shadow Ridge’s first touchdown. She added 100 rushing yards as the Mustangs defeated Palo Verde 19-2 to win their third straight 5A title Feb. 20 at Shadow Ridge.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“We managed to pick it up, and it’s one heck of a way to go out,” Moore said. “It’s really extra special this year.”

Moore finished the season with 2,357 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. She added 720 receiving yards and five TD catches.

“It was everyone’s dedication to the game; everyone had a common goal,” Moore said. “We worked together as a team to pull off the victory in the end.”

After both teams went scoreless on their first possessions, Shadow Ridge decided to pass on third down of its second drive. Moore found an open Jaylani Palmer for the score.

“That was really amazing,” Moore said. “We did that in our last playoff game. I love playing quarterback as much as I can. To throw it to (Palmer) for a nice completion and touchdown is always nice.”

Moore is part of a senior class that helped Shadow Ridge win the three straight titles and go 67-8.

“This season, it was probably my favorite team that I’ve played with,” Moore said. “It’s just our bond — through the different games we’ve played and the trips we’ve taken — has grown. And that was probably one of the biggest things that helped bring us the championship.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.