Flag Football

Playoff flag football game ruled double forfeit after fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
Green Valley’s Kaylie Membreno (11) extends to try and make a catch during the flag foot ...
Green Valley’s Kaylie Membreno (11) extends to try and make a catch during the flag football state championship game against Shadow Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A fight during Saturday’s Class 5A flag football first-round playoff game between Sierra Vista and Green Valley led to the game being ruled a double forfeit by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Monday.

After a review of the video of the alteration, the NIAA determined both teams violated its bench-clearing rule. The NIAA’s rules say when three or more players leave the bench or sidelines during an on-field altercation, the game is ruled a forfeit.

NIAA Associate Director Jay Beesemyer said the officials at the game only reported two players on each team leaving the sidelines during the altercation, which allowed the game to continue. Those four players were ejected from the game.

But Beesemyer said after later reviewing footage of the game that revealed that four players from Green Valley and three from Sierra Vista had left the sidelines during the altercation, the NIAA had no choice but to rule the game a double forfeit.

Green Valley won the game 27-12 once it resumed after the fight. The Gators were scheduled to play Foothill on Monday in a state quarterfinal matchup but was notified hours before game time of the NIAA’s ruling. Foothill automatically advanced to Wednesday’s state semifinals.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Ashari Hughes, 16, a Desert Oasis High School student. died after suffering a “medical emerge ...
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 5 after collapsing during a Desert Oasis flag football game against Valley.

