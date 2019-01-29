109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Flag Football

Roundup: Coronado rides Ashtyn Almeido’s arm to victory

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2019 - 9:14 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2019 - 9:37 pm

Ashtyn Almeido threw three touchdown passes Monday to help Coronado’s flag football team defeat host Foothill, 27-12.

Almeido completed 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards, and teammate Kaylin Hall completed 7 of 11 passes for 66 yards and a score.

Reagan Raimer and Kaylee Zicha each caught two TD passes for the Cougars.

Foothill’s Brooke Lynch threw a touchdown pass to Whitley Brow, and Makenzie Yeoman rushed for a touchdown for the Falcons.

Green Valley 33, Basic 6 — At Basic, Jennifer Haberstock completed 14 of 17 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators took down the Wolves.

Deborah Grant caught two touchdown passes, and Jazlyn Camacho, Anna Grave de Peralta and Ciaran Decuir each hauled in a TD pass for Green Valley.

Tech 32, Liberty 0 — At Tech, Taylor Ritayik threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Roadrunners blanked the Patriots.

Ritayik completed two touchdown passes to Erin Adarve and one each to Emily Sepulveda and Adriana Carrillo.

Tech held Liberty without a first down.

Cimarron-Memorial 47, SLAM Academy 6 — At Cimarron, Tiarra Del Rosario threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Spartans routed the Bulls.

Del Rosario completed 21 of 26 passes for 245 yards. Dina Lee caught two touchdown passes, and Skylar Smith and Mya’Liah Bethea each caught one TD pass for Cimarron.

Angie Chin added two rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.

Cheyenne 25, Las Vegas 24 — At Las Vegas High, the Desert Shields edged the Wildcats.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel threw two touchdown passes for the Wildcats, one each to Tyler Rhoads and Brooklyn Stone. Brinkley McCoy also had a touchdown run for Las Vegas.

Legacy 26, Canyon Springs 13 — At Canyon Springs, Jalyn Joule threw four touchdown passes as the Longhorns defeated the Pioneers.

Joule completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards. Mikaela Nunez caught six passes for 91 yards and two TDs, and Jordyn Williams had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown for Legacy.

Alexis Mathis rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Canyon Springs.

Desert Pines 61, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, the Jaguars rolled past the Rams.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bonanza’s Ashley Vasquez (75) avoids a tackle from Green Valley’s Anna Marie Arc ...
Class 4A Flag Football Honors
RJ

The Class 4A all-region flag football teams (as selected by coaches) are here

Green Valley’s Deborah Grant (16) carries the ball against Bonanza during Class 4A sta ...
Class 4A: Deborah Grant rushes Green Valley to championship
By Robert Horne Las Veags / RJ

Deborah Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to twice lead the Gators to a 14-13 victory over Bonanza in the Class 4A state flag football championship game on Monday.

Del Sol poses with the Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Virgin Valley, 19- ...
Class 3A: Team effort lifts Del Sol to first state title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Stephanie Tewart tossed two touchdown passes to Janeth Varela to help the Dragons to a 19-6 win over the Bulldogs and the program’s first state title.

Green Valley junior Jazlyn Camacho (15) makes an interception against SECTA in the flag foot ...
Flag Football title games postponed to Monday
RJ

The Class 4A and Class 3A state flag football championship games which were scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday have again been postponed after the Clark County School District canceled all classes and after-school activities for Friday. The games will be played Monday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Bonanza’s team poses with the Mountain Region championship trophy. (Courtesy of Dion L ...
Mountain Region: Third time charm for Bonanza against Palo Verde
By Doug Drowley / RJ

The Bengals, who’d lost to Palo Verde twice this season, turned the tables on the Panthers in the Mountain Region championship game on Tuesday night. Bonanza got 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Charlene Beck to earn a 20-12 victory at Green Valley.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Region: Gators knock off Coronado to claim championship
By Jeff Wollard / RJ

Deborah Grant rushed 21 times for 80 yards, and Jazlyn Camacho caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help the Gators edge the Cougars, 13-6 for the Desert Region Championship at Green Valley.