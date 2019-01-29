Roundup: Coronado rides Ashtyn Almeido’s arm to victory

Ashtyn Almeido threw three touchdown passes Monday to help Coronado’s flag football team defeat host Foothill, 27-12.

Almeido completed 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards, and teammate Kaylin Hall completed 7 of 11 passes for 66 yards and a score.

Reagan Raimer and Kaylee Zicha each caught two TD passes for the Cougars.

Foothill’s Brooke Lynch threw a touchdown pass to Whitley Brow, and Makenzie Yeoman rushed for a touchdown for the Falcons.

Green Valley 33, Basic 6 — At Basic, Jennifer Haberstock completed 14 of 17 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators took down the Wolves.

Deborah Grant caught two touchdown passes, and Jazlyn Camacho, Anna Grave de Peralta and Ciaran Decuir each hauled in a TD pass for Green Valley.

Tech 32, Liberty 0 — At Tech, Taylor Ritayik threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Roadrunners blanked the Patriots.

Ritayik completed two touchdown passes to Erin Adarve and one each to Emily Sepulveda and Adriana Carrillo.

Tech held Liberty without a first down.

Cimarron-Memorial 47, SLAM Academy 6 — At Cimarron, Tiarra Del Rosario threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Spartans routed the Bulls.

Del Rosario completed 21 of 26 passes for 245 yards. Dina Lee caught two touchdown passes, and Skylar Smith and Mya’Liah Bethea each caught one TD pass for Cimarron.

Angie Chin added two rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.

Cheyenne 25, Las Vegas 24 — At Las Vegas High, the Desert Shields edged the Wildcats.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel threw two touchdown passes for the Wildcats, one each to Tyler Rhoads and Brooklyn Stone. Brinkley McCoy also had a touchdown run for Las Vegas.

Legacy 26, Canyon Springs 13 — At Canyon Springs, Jalyn Joule threw four touchdown passes as the Longhorns defeated the Pioneers.

Joule completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards. Mikaela Nunez caught six passes for 91 yards and two TDs, and Jordyn Williams had five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown for Legacy.

Alexis Mathis rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Canyon Springs.

Desert Pines 61, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, the Jaguars rolled past the Rams.