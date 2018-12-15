87°F
Flag Football

Roundup: Debroah Grant, Gators run past Sierra Vista

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2018 - 9:51 pm
 

Deborah Grant rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns Friday to lead Green Valley’s flag football team to a 39-20 win at Sierra Vista.

Jennifer Haberstock completed 15 of 24 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns for the Gators. Christina Mayberry caught all three of Haberstock’s scoring passes.

Ciaran Decuir added a touchdown run for Green Valley.

Bonanza 13, Coronado 12 — At Coronado, Cindylou Rasiang threw two touchdown passes to help the Bengals edge the Cougars.

Rasiang completed 13 of 31 passes for 166 yards and connected with Alicia Kestner and Ashley Vasquez on scoring passes.

Coronado’s Kaylin Hall completed 17 of 37 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Reagan Raimer and Sydnee Hansen each caught one of Hall’s scoring passes.

Chaparral 25, Valley 12 — At Chaparral, Vanessa Sanchez rushed for two touchdowns and had two interceptions to help the Cowboys down the Vikings.

I’Asia Mack rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and teammate Bree’jahn Banks caught a touchdown pass for Chaparral.

Las Vegas 32, Eldorado 0 — At Las Vegas High, Hailey Rebibes threw for 150 yards and five touchdowns as the Wildcats blanked the Sundevils.

Tyler Rhoads caught two passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, who also got touchdown catches from Andrea Lozano, Victoria Barney and Aranza Sepulveda.

Tech 31, Bishop Gorman 7 — At Tech, Taylor Ritayik threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Roadrunners by the Gaels.

Ritayik completed 15 of 29 passes for 146 yards, including scoring passes to Gabrielle DeGuzman, Angela Camarena and Emily Sepulveda.

DeGuzman also rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Tech.

Legacy 30, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Jaylyn Joule threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns as the Longhorns blanked the Desert Shields.

Mikaela Nunez caught seven passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and had eight tackles for Legacy.

Virgin Valley 38, Sunrise Mountain 6 — At Mesquite, Nikita Eskelsen and Rainee Brito each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs by the Miners.

Eskelsen rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries.

Ally Wright tossed two touchdown passes for Virgin Valley, one each to Taylor Marshall and Autumn Boatright.

Del Sol 48, Moapa Valley 6 — At Del Sol, Stephanie Tewart threw four touchdown passes as the Dragons routed the Pirates.

Tewart completed 12 of 20 passes for 168 yards.

Arnelle Jones rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries for Del Sol, which also got TD runs from Angel Hodges and Mariah Barajas.

Canyon Springs 25, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Alexis Mathis ran for 217 yards and a touchdown as the Pioneers blanked the Rams.

Taylor Brown threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers. Amaurie Carroll and Ashley Palacios each caught a touchdown pass.

