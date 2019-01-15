Roundup: Del Sol blanks Virgin Valley in battle for first place

Stephanie Tewart threw two touchdown passes Monday to lead host Del Sol’s flag football team to a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley in a battle for first place in the Class 3A Southern League.

KatieRae Patriquin caught a 5-yard TD pass and had an interception for the Dragons (9-4, 8-0 Southern). Janeth Varela added a 45-yard TD catch for Del Sol.

Virgin Valley is 11-2, 7-1.

Moapa Valley 25, Western 19 — At Overton, Graceann Erickson’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Alexis Gould with 35 seconds left in the game lifted the Pirates over the Warriors.

Erickson tossed four TD passes, three to Lara Bissinger.

Coronado 20, Tech 6 — At Coronado, Jaelyn Eisenhart rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to help the Cougars down the Roadrunners.

Kaylin Hall tossed a touchdown pass to Reagan Raimer for Coronado.

Green Valley 31, Foothill 7 — At Green Valley, Jennifer Haberstock threw three touchdown passes to help the Gators top the Falcons.

Deborah Grant rushed for 165 yards and a score on 11 carries and caught a TD pass for Green Valley. Kayla Ransom and Jazlyn Camacho also caught scoring passes for the Gators. Camacho also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Roni Gibbs threw a touchdown pass to Makenzie Yeoman for Foothill.

Boulder City 25, Chaparral 12 — At Boulder City, Ryann Reese ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass to help the Eagles rally by the Cowboys.

Jasmyn Curl also rushed for a touchdown for Boulder City, which trailed 12-6 at the half. Makaela Perkins tossed two TD passes, including one to Elizabeth Taggard, for the Eagles.

Legacy 37, Rancho 7 — At Legacy, Jalyn Joule threw five touchdown passes as the Longhorns rolled past the Rams.

Joule completed 18 of 22 passes for 253 yards.

Mikaela Nunez caught eight passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score for Legacy.

Jordyn Williams and Heaven Menendez had TD catches for the Longhorns.

Sunrise Mountain 25, Mojave 7 — At Sunrise Mountain, Ruth Cano caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns as the Miners topped the Rattlers.

Ashley Olmos-Ortiz threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Hope Humes rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for Sunrise Mountain.

Adareasheia Pinsly returned an interception for a touchdown for the Miners.

Liberty 7, Basic 0 — At Liberty, Jeszlyn Siores scored on a 25-yard run in the first half to lift the Patriots by the Wolves.

Kadence Nielsen’s fourth-quarter interception helped preserve the victory for Liberty.

Canyon Springs 12, Eldorado 6 — At Eldorado, Taylor Brown tossed two touchdown passes as the Pioneers topped the Sundevils.

Brown threw scoring passes to Ja’Nasia Spand and Amaurie Carroll for Canyon Springs. Zenauncy Neal had 17 tackles and four sacks for the Pioneers.

Devyn Swain rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for Eldorado.

Las Vegas 12, Desert Pines 6 — At Desert Pines, the Wildcats edged the Jaguars in double overtime.