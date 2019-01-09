Roundup: Eldorado rides Devyn Swain’s arm to win over Rancho

Devyn Swain completed 12 of 18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns Tuesday to lift Eldorado’s flag football team to a 21-7 home win over Rancho.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amaya Atkins, Jessica Benitez, and Silvia Rodriguez each supplied a TD reception for the Sundevils, who got 13 carries for 96 yards from Iyana Lavender.

Keyonjane Wilson supplied 13 catches for 74 yards to lead Rancho, which got an interception from Logan Dixon.

Foothill 18, Tech 14 — At Tech, Roni Gibbs threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons edged the Roadrunners.

Gibbs completed touchdown passes to Whitley Brow and Madison Melton. Makenzie Yeoman rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for Foothill.

Tech’s Taylor Ritayik threw two touchdown passes to Erin Adarve.

Legacy 20, Las Vegas 12 — At Legacy, Jalyn Joule tossed two touchdown passes to Mikaela Nunez to lead the Longhorns by the Wildcats.

Joule completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards. Nunez caught seven passes for 107 yards and had an interception for Legacy.

Cimarron-Memorial 33, Durango 14 — At Cimarron, Tiarra Del Rosario threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on five carries to lead the Spartans by the Trailblazers.

Mya’Liah Bethea caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three scores, and Natasha Obradovic and Genesis Nickerson each caught a TD pass for Cimarron.

Tatiana Baes rushed for a touchdown, and Gabriela Corchado caught a TD pass for Durango.

Coronado 32, Basic 0 — At Coronado, Kaylin Hall tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Cougars by the Wolves.

Hall completed 15 of 25 passes for 195 yards. Reagan Raimer and Sydnee Hansen each caught two TD passes for Coronado.

Jaelyn Eisenhart rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for Coronado.

Green Valley 48, Liberty 7 — At Green Valley, Deborah Grant rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries as the Gators routed the Patriots.

Ciaran Decuir rushed for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass for Green Valley. Jazlyn Camacho also caught a TD pass, and Rebecca Orozco returned an interception for a touchdown for Green Valley.

Quarterbacks Jennifer Haberstock and Sidney Rood each threw one TD pass for Green Valley.

Jeszlyn Siores had a rushing TD for Liberty.

Canyon Springs 61, Spring Valley 0 — At Canyon Springs, Alexis Mathis rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the Pioneers routed the Grizzlies.

Taylor Brown was 12-for-16 passing for 192 yards and four touchdowns, and Mathis rushed for 151 yards and three TDs on six carries for Canyon Springs.

Ja’Nasia Spand also caught two touchdown passes for the Pioneers.

Cheyenne 20, Desert Pines 19 — At Desert Pines, the Desert Shields nipped the Jaguars.