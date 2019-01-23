Roundup: Makenzie Yeoman’s effort helps Foothill top Coronado

Makenzie Yeoman ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Brooke Lynch on Tuesday to help Foothill’s flag football team to a 14-6 win at Coronado.

(Thinkstock)

Makenzie Yeoman ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Brooke Lynch on Tuesday to help Foothill’s flag football team to a 14-6 win at Coronado.

Yeoman rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries. Lynch completed 17 of 27 passes for 109 yards for the Falcons.

Lexie Potts returned an interception for a touchdown for the Cougars.

Canyon Springs 26, Desert Pines 25 — At Desert Pines, Alexis Mathis rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the Pioneers edged the Jaguars in overtime.

Taylor Brown also tossed a touchdown pass to Ja’Nasia Spand for Canyon Springs.

Nevaeh Johnson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Desert Pines.

Cimarron-Memorial 47, SLAM Academy 12 — At Cimarron, Tiarra Del Rosario threw seven touchdown passes as the Spartans routed the Bulls.

Del Rosario completed 26 of 35 passes for 355 yards.

Mya’Liah Bethea caught 11 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and teammate Natasha Obradovic caught nine passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Genesis Nickerson and Dina Lee each hauled in one TD pass for Cimarron.

Green Valley 44, Basic 0 — At Green Valley, Deborah Grant supplied 10 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown as the Gators routed the Wolves.

Jennifer Haberstock and Sidney Rood each tossed two TD passes for Green Valley, which got two TD catches from Sarahi Arroyo. Jazlyn Camacho and Hailee McKay each supplied a TD reception for the Gators.

Las Vegas 31, Bishop Gorman 19 — At Las Vegas High, Kaitlyn Horstdaniel completed 14 of 29 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wildcats top the Gaels.

Brooklyn Stone caught two TD passes, and Hailey Rebibes caught a TD pass for Las Vegas. Jalyn Dennis added 102 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for the Wildcats.

Kim Ibarra returned an interception for a touchdown for Las Vegas.

Legacy 34, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Jalyn Joule threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Longhorns blanked the Sundevils.

Joule completed 16 of 26 passes for 286 yards. Mikaela Nunez caught seven passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and Cherish Carter caught a TD pass for Legacy.

Tech 20, Liberty 19 — At Liberty, Taylor Ritayik threw two TD passes and ran for a score as the Roadrunners nipped the Patriots.

Ritayik completed 7 of 19 passes for 78 yards. Erin Adarve and Emily Sepulveda each caught a TD pass for Tech, which prevented a potential game-winning 2-point conversion by Liberty in the final seconds of the game.

Jeszlyn Siores threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards for Liberty.

Rancho 19, Cheyenne 6 — At Rancho, the Rams downed the Desert Shields.