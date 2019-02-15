Roundup: Ryann Reese’s OT run sends Eagles to Class 3A semifinals

Ryann Reese’s 15-yard touchdown run in overtime Thursday allowed host Boulder City’s flag football team to edge Valley, 6-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reese also intercepted a pass in overtime to preserve the win for the Eagles (12-6), who will visit Virgin Valley (19-3) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Valley finished 6-13.

Virgin Valley 12, Moapa Valley 0 — At Mesquite, Nikita Eskelsen rushed for a touchdown, and Ally Wright tossed a TD pass to Taylor Marshall to lead the Bulldogs by the Pirates in a quarterfinal.

Julia Ramirez rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries for Virgin Valley.

Moapa Valley finished 7-15.

Chaparral 13, Sunrise Mountain 6 — At Chaparral, Vanessa Sanchez scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game to lift the Cowboys over the Miners in a quarterfinal.

I’asia Mack ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Cowboys (11-7), who will visit top-seeded Del Sol (18-4) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sunrise Mountain finished 7-11.

Del Sol 43, Mojave 0 — At Del Sol, the Dragons routed the Rattlers.

Mojave finished 1-18.