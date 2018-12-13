Roundup: Ryann Reese’s run wraps up win for Boulder City

Ryann Reese’s 19-yard touchdown run in triple overtime Wednesday lifted Boulder City’s flag football team to a 20-14 win over Moapa Valley in Overton.

Reese rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Eagles, who led 14-0 at the half.

Makaela Perkins tossed a touchdown pass to Makenna Arboreen for Boulder City.

Graceann Erickson threw two touchdown passes to Lara Bingisser for the Pirates.

Las Vegas 12, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Hailey Rebibes threw two touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats by the Rams.

Rebibes completed 14 of 27 passes for 145 yards, including scoring strikes to Tyler Rhoads and Brinkley McCoy. Rhoads caught six passes for 57 yards for Las Vegas.

Donnacia McCullough had 18 carries for 95 yards for Rancho, which got 11 tackles from Dre’ana Marshall.

Cimarron Memorial 19, Tech 12 — At Tech, the Spartans stopped the Roadrunners on a fourth and goal with one second to play to hang on for the win.

Tiarra Del Rosario was 22 of 33 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns for Cimarron. Skylar Smith, Mya’Liah Bethea, and Natasha Obradovich each caught a TD pass from Del Rosario.

Taylor Ritayik threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for Tech. Jalin Arroyo and Madison Bennett each caught a touchdown pass for the Roadrunners.

Del Sol 37, Sunrise Mountain 12 — At Sunrise Mountain, Stephanie Tewart completed 13 of 26 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns as the Dragons rolled past the Miners.

Angel Hodges supplied two interceptions, returning one 20 yards for a touchdown, and teammate Jazmin Harralson tallied eight tackles for Del Sol.

Chaparral 34, Mojave 6 — At Mojave, I’asia Mack was 8 of 15 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and K.K. Millsap ran for 100 yards on five carries with a TD as the Cowboys topped the Rattlers.

Bree’jahn Banks caught two scoring passes, and Vanessa Sanchez caught four passes for 100 yards for Chaparral, which led 26-0 at halftime.

Marilyn Membrano’s touchdown run accounted for Mojave’s scoring.

Coronado 38, Bishop Gorman 6 — At Gorman, Kaylin Hall threw four touchdown passes to lead the Cougars past the Gaels.

Hall completed 14 of 20 passes for 106 yards, including two touchdown passes to Brianna Lancaster and one each to Reagan Raimer and Jaelyn Eisenhart.

Eisenhart also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Kaylee Zicha added a touchdown run for Coronado.

Liberty 31, Western 7 — At Liberty, Arielle Meikie supplied 11 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots blitzed the Warriors.

Deja Key, Mia Glains, and Jasmine Wafer each had an interception for Liberty.

Green Valley 26, Legacy 0 — At Legacy, Jennifer Haberstock completed 9 of 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns, as the Gators blanked the Longhorns.

Christina Mayberry, Jazlyn Camacho, Hailee McKay, and Anna Grave de Peralta each supplied a TD catch for Green Valley, which got six catches and 89 yards receiving from Mikaela Nunez. Mayberry led Green Valley with 10 tackles, and Camacho added eight tackles and an interception for the Gators.

Virgin Valley 26, Valley 0 — At Valley, Shaylee Feltner rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Bulldogs blanked the Vikings.

Nikita Eskelsen added a TD run, and Ally Wright tossed a touchdown pass to Autumn Boatright for Virgin Valley.

Cheyenne 19, Canyon Springs 18 — At Canyon Springs, the Desert Shields rallied from a 12-6 halftime deficit to nip the Pioneers.

Alexis Mathis ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for Canyon Springs. Taylor Brown tossed a touchdown pass to Ja’Nasia Spand for the Pioneers.

Desert Pines 19, Eldorado 13 — At Eldorado, the Jaguars jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead and held on to defeat the Sundevils.

Amaya Atkins supplied two interception returns for touchdowns, and Mauriceia Roberson had 13 tackles to lead Eldorado.