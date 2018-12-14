Roundup: Tierra Del Rosario’s record-setting day lifts Spartans past Bonanza

Tierra Del Rosario completed 28 of 33 passes for 283 yards and a state record eight touchdowns, and supplied 77 yards rushing to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s flag football team to a 56-26 win at Bonanza.

(John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The eight TD passes was a state record.

Natasha Obradovic caught 10 passed for 78 yards and a state record-tying five TDs, and Dina Lee hauled in 10 passes for 142 yards and two scores for the Spartans, who got a receiving touchdown from Mya’Liah Bethea. Alejandra Rojas supplied two interceptions for the Spartans.

Cindylou Raisang completed 21 of 35 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bonanza. Alicia Kestner had 10 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Ashley Vasquez added five catches for 114 yards and a TD for the Bengals.

Del Rosario’s eight TD passes broke the record of seven set by Foothill’s Madisyn McArthur in 2016 and matched earlier this week by Rasiang. Obradovic tied the receiving touchdown mark set by Basic’s Kelsie Weber last year.

Palo Verde 27, Arbor View 14 — At Palo Verde, Jordan Schnitz threw three touchdowns passes as the Panthers downed the Aggies.

Mya Boykin, Kayla Scheer and Valerie Leiva each caught a TD pass for Palo Verde.

Arbor View’s Makayla Rucks returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Sierra Vista 46, Durango 26 — At Sierra Vista, Aaliyah Medina threw five touchdown passes in the Mountain Lions’ victory over the Trailblazers.

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia caught five passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns for Sierra Vista.

Nayel Kahalewai-Silva threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns for Durango. Autumn Stiezio caught two touchdown passes, and Nayeli Silva-Kahalawei caught one TD pass for the Trailblazers.

Desert Oasis 26, Spring Valley 6 — At Desert Oasis, Makayla Rickard threw three touchdown passes to lead the Diamondbacks by the Grizzlies.

Rickard completed 6 of 15 passes for 139 yards. She tossed two touchdown passes to Ashlyn Tuss and one to Ruby Martinez.

Tuss also rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Centennial 25, Shadow Ridge 13 — At Centennial, Daphne Boyd threw four touchdown passes as the Bulldogs overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs.

Denae Benites caught two TDs, and Jocelyn Grecco supplied a receiving score for Centennial, which got an interception from Dominique Dorsey.

Silverado 18, Clark 12 — At Silverado, the Skyhawks topped the Chargers.