Football forecast: High school picks for final week of regular season

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) takes off on a long run as Palo Verde's Trinidad ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) takes off on a long run as Palo Verde's Trinidad Romero (34) pursues tackle on a run during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 6:01 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks for this week:

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Foothill at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Arbor View at Las Vegas High

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Las Vegas

Basic at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Canyon Springs at Desert Pines

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Legacy at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Centennial at Losee

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Bonanza at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

SLAM! Nevada at Durango

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Valley at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Cadence at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Eldorado at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Mater East

Cheyenne at Silverado

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Chaparral at Del Sol

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Chaparral

Cimarron-Memorial at Western

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Rancho at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Sunrise Mountain

Wollard: Sunrise Mountain

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Democracy Prep at The Meadows:

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: The Meadows

Last week: Wright 18-3; Wollard 18-3

Season: Wright 159-48; Wollard 156-51

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

