Football forecast: High school picks for final week of regular season
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 11.
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Foothill at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Arbor View at Las Vegas High
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Las Vegas
Basic at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Palo Verde at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Canyon Springs at Desert Pines
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Legacy at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Centennial at Losee
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Bonanza at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
SLAM! Nevada at Durango
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Valley at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Cadence at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Eldorado at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Mater East
Cheyenne at Silverado
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Chaparral at Del Sol
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Chaparral
Cimarron-Memorial at Western
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Rancho at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Sunrise Mountain
Wollard: Sunrise Mountain
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Democracy Prep at The Meadows:
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: The Meadows
Last week: Wright 18-3; Wollard 18-3
Season: Wright 159-48; Wollard 156-51
