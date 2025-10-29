52°F
Football forecast: High school picks for opening round of playoffs

Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) intercepts a pass intended for Palo Verde's Beau Gar ...
Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) intercepts a pass intended for Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks for this week’s playoff action:

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Green Valley at Desert Pines

Wright: Desert Pines

Wollard: Desert Pines

Mojave at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Valley at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Clark at Silverado

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Mater East at Sierra Vista

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Sierra Vista

SLAM! Nevada at Spring Valley

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: Spring Valley

Democracy Prep at Boulder City

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Last week: Wright 19-2; Wollard 17-4

Season: Wright 178-50; Wollard 173-55

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com.

