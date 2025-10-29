Football forecast: High school picks for opening round of playoffs
Review-Journal reporters predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for the first round of playoff action.
Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks for this week’s playoff action:
Centennial at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Green Valley at Desert Pines
Wright: Desert Pines
Wollard: Desert Pines
Mojave at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Valley at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Clark at Silverado
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Mater East at Sierra Vista
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Sierra Vista
SLAM! Nevada at Spring Valley
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: Spring Valley
Democracy Prep at Boulder City
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Last week: Wright 19-2; Wollard 17-4
Season: Wright 178-50; Wollard 173-55
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.