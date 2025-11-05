72°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school picks for region semifinals

Desert Pines inside linebacker Ja'Mire Ross (17) pursues Green Valley quarterback Michael ...
Desert Pines inside linebacker Ja'Mire Ross (17) pursues Green Valley quarterback Michael Lewis (15) during the Class 5A Southern Region playoff football game on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. Green Valley narrowly beat Desert Pines 23-21. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 9:04 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.

Here are their picks for this week’s Class 5A, 4A and 3A Southern Region semifinals:

Centennial at Green Valley

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Green Valley

Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Mater East at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Clark vs. SLAM! Nevada (at Basic)

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Last week: Wright 6-4; Wollard 4-6

Season: Wright 184-54; Wollard 177-61

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

