Football forecast: High school picks for region semifinals
Review-Journal reporters predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for the second round of playoff action.
Here are their picks for this week’s Class 5A, 4A and 3A Southern Region semifinals:
Centennial at Green Valley
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Green Valley
Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Mater East at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Clark vs. SLAM! Nevada (at Basic)
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Boulder City at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Last week: Wright 6-4; Wollard 4-6
Season: Wright 184-54; Wollard 177-61
