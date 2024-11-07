Football forecast: High school playoff predictions for Week 13
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 13’s playoff games.
Foothill at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Basic at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Desert Pines at Coronado
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Shadow Ridge at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Clark at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Desert Oasis at Las Vegas
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Cheyenne at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Cimarron-Memorial at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Eldorado at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Eldorado
Chaparral at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Pahrump Valley vs. SLAM Academy
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Last Week: Wright 14-2; Wollard 15-1
Season: Wright 165-53; Wollard 160-58
