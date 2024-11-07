49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school playoff predictions for Week 13

Coronado defensive back JJ Buchanan (6) brushes off a tackle attempt after an interception by B ...
Coronado defensive back JJ Buchanan (6) brushes off a tackle attempt after an interception by Basic running back Jacori Turner (1) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of their NIAA football game at Basic High School on Saturday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Coronado players gather together as they prepare to face Palo Verde during the first half of th ...
Coronado boys continue historic season into 5A state soccer tourney
Mayville State running back Daniel Nevil, a SLAM Academy graduate, runs with the football in hi ...
Why are 26 Southern Nevadans playing college football in North Dakota?
Sierra Vista forward Lazzar Ramos (10) celebrates scoring a goal against Faith Lutheran in the ...
Boys soccer playoff roundup: Sierra Vista advances in 4A
4-star Sierra Vista center commits to Big 12 school over UNLV
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Foothill at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Basic at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Desert Pines at Coronado

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Clark at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Desert Oasis at Las Vegas

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Cheyenne at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Cimarron-Memorial at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Eldorado at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Eldorado

Chaparral at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Pahrump Valley vs. SLAM Academy

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Last Week: Wright 14-2; Wollard 15-1

Season: Wright 165-53; Wollard 160-58

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES