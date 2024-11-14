41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school playoff predictions for Week 14

Centennial wide receiver Dale Flores Jr. (7) runs the ball during a football game at Las Vegas ...
Centennial wide receiver Dale Flores Jr. (7) runs the ball during a football game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero talks about four of his players as they prepare to sign their fi ...
Palo Verde dozen among locals signing with colleges — FULL LIST
Centennial players celebrate a state championship win over Sunrise Mountain during a class 4A s ...
High school football realignment proposal rejected
Arbor View senior Vicentico Pringle (4) looks to tackle Coronado wide receiver Scott "Bubb ...
Football recap: Arbor View, Coronado meet again in state semifinals
Centennial midfielder Alexandra Miranda (10) celebrates scoring a goal during the 4A girls socc ...
4A/3A state soccer: Centennial girls finish perfect season — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Liberty at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Desert Oasis at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Losee at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Eldorado at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Virgin Valley at Truckee

Wright: Truckee

Wollard: Truckee

Churchill County at SLAM Academy

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Last week: Wright 9-4; Wollard 10-3

Season: Wright 174-57; Wollard 170-61

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES