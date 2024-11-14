Football forecast: High school playoff predictions for Week 14
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 14’s playoff games.
Liberty at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Desert Oasis at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Losee at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Eldorado at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Virgin Valley at Truckee
Wright: Truckee
Wollard: Truckee
Churchill County at SLAM Academy
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Last week: Wright 9-4; Wollard 10-3
Season: Wright 174-57; Wollard 170-61
