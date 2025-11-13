Football forecast: High school predictions for state semifinals

Review-Journal reporters predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for the region title games and state semifinals.

Faith Lutheran head coach Jay Staggs congratulates his team after the Crusaders’ 17-7 win over Las Vegas in the Southern Region semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.

Here are their picks for this week’s Class 5A and 4A Southern Region title games, and Open Division and 3A state semifinals:

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Centennial at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

SLAM! Nevada at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Moapa Valley at Elko

Wright: Elko

Wollard: Elko

Churchill County at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Churchill County

Last week: Wright 5-1; Wollard 4-2

Season: Wright 189-55; Wollard 181-63

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.