Football forecast: High school predictions for state semifinals
Review-Journal reporters predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for the region title games and state semifinals.
Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.
Here are their picks for this week’s Class 5A and 4A Southern Region title games, and Open Division and 3A state semifinals:
Foothill at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Arbor View at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Centennial at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
SLAM! Nevada at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Moapa Valley at Elko
Wright: Elko
Wollard: Elko
Churchill County at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Churchill County
Last week: Wright 5-1; Wollard 4-2
Season: Wright 189-55; Wollard 181-63
