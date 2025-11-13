66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for state semifinals

Faith Lutheran head coach Jay Staggs congratulates his team after the Crusaders’ 17-7 wi ...
Faith Lutheran head coach Jay Staggs congratulates his team after the Crusaders’ 17-7 win over Las Vegas in the Southern Region semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School&#x20 ...
‘It feels great’: Southern Nevada standouts sign with colleges — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista's Averie Gidge (4)spikes the ball as Silverado's Kalia Roberts (15) elev ...
Sierra Vista bests Silverado for 4A volleyball state title — PHOTOS
Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater competes during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cro ...
State cross country: Sky Pointe senior, Faith Lutheran girls win 5A titles
Sunrise Mountain striker Victor Requenez-Cisneros (15) celebrates his goal during a high school ...
Late goal pushes Sunrise Mountain to 4A boys soccer state title
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2025 - 9:07 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week.

Here are their picks for this week’s Class 5A and 4A Southern Region title games, and Open Division and 3A state semifinals:

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Centennial at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

SLAM! Nevada at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Moapa Valley at Elko

Wright: Elko

Wollard: Elko

Churchill County at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Churchill County

Last week: Wright 5-1; Wollard 4-2

Season: Wright 189-55; Wollard 181-63

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES