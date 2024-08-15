78°F
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 1

Foothill running back Eugene Altobella III (3) tries to free himself from Las Vegas defensive p ...
Foothill running back Eugene Altobella III (3) tries to free himself from Las Vegas defensive players as he runs the ball during a game at Foothill High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Kahuku (Hawaii) at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Basic at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Legacy

Foothill vs. SLAM Academy (at Basic)

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: Foothill

Palo Verde at Las Vegas High

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Palo Verde

Desert Hills (Utah) at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Desert Hills

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Virgin Valley at Somerset-Losee

Wright: Somerset-Losee

Wollard: Somerset-Losee

Durango at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Del Sol at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Cadence at Rancho

Wright: Cadence

Wollard: Cadence

Boulder City at Valley

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Boulder City

Democracy Prep at Sloan Canyon

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Mater East at The Meadows

Wright: Mater East

Wollard; Mater East

Canyon Springs at Carson City (Saturday)

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

