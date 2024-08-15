Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 1
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Kahuku (Hawaii) at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Basic at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Legacy
Foothill vs. SLAM Academy (at Basic)
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: Foothill
Palo Verde at Las Vegas High
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Palo Verde
Desert Hills (Utah) at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Desert Hills
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Virgin Valley at Somerset-Losee
Wright: Somerset-Losee
Wollard: Somerset-Losee
Durango at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Del Sol at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Cadence at Rancho
Wright: Cadence
Wollard: Cadence
Boulder City at Valley
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Boulder City
Democracy Prep at Sloan Canyon
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Mater East at The Meadows
Wright: Mater East
Wollard; Mater East
Canyon Springs at Carson City (Saturday)
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
