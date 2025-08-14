83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 1

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) looks to pass the ball during a football game against ...
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) looks to pass the ball during a football game against Centennial at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Faith Lutheran sophomore Julia Anfinson (17) passes the ball during the high school soccer game ...
Girls soccer preview: Will Faith Lutheran repeat as 5A champs?
Coronado’s Grace Oh watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League ...
Girls golf preview: Coronado looking to win 5th straight state crown
Palo Verde’s Remi Rice competes during the high school tennis matches against Clark at P ...
High school tennis preview: Palo Verde girls seek another state title
Coronado striker Dylan Flores (9) celebrates a goal during a 5A boys soccer state championship ...
Boys soccer preview: Can anyone challenge Coronado in 5A?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Las Vegas High at Palo Verde

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Faith Lutheran at Desert Hills (Utah)

Wright: Desert Hills

Wollard: Desert Hills

Millikan (California) at Foothill

Wright: Millikan

Wollard: Millikan

Canyon Springs at Basic

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Basic

Losee at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Losee

Desert Oasis at SLAM! Nevada

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Sierra Vista at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Viewpoint (California) at Western

Wright: Viewpoint

Wollard: Viewpoint

Boulder City at Churchill County

Wright: Churchill County

Wollard: Churchill County

Democracy Prep at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Moapa Valley at Beaver (Utah)

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Virgin Valley at Hurricane (Utah)

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES