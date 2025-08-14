Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 1
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 1.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:
Las Vegas High at Palo Verde
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Faith Lutheran at Desert Hills (Utah)
Wright: Desert Hills
Wollard: Desert Hills
Millikan (California) at Foothill
Wright: Millikan
Wollard: Millikan
Canyon Springs at Basic
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Basic
Losee at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Losee
Desert Oasis at SLAM! Nevada
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Sierra Vista at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Viewpoint (California) at Western
Wright: Viewpoint
Wollard: Viewpoint
Boulder City at Churchill County
Wright: Churchill County
Wollard: Churchill County
Democracy Prep at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Moapa Valley at Beaver (Utah)
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Virgin Valley at Hurricane (Utah)
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.