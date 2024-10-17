Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 10
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Basic at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Desert Pines
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Foothill at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Faith Lutheran at Green Valley
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Legacy at Palo Verde
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Palo Verde
Shadow Ridge at Silverado
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Clark at Desert Oasis
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Durango at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas High
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Mojave at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Rancho at Bonanza
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Bonanza
Western at Cheyenne
Wright: Western
Wollard: Cheyenne
Canyon Springs at Spring Valley
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Spring Valley
Del Sol at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Del Sol
SLAM Academy at Boulder City
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Democracy Prep at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Virgin Valley at Mater East
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Pahrump Valley at The Meadows
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Last week: Wright 11-7; Wollard 11-7
Season: Wright 124-44; Wollard 117-51
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.