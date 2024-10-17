63°F
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Basic at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Desert Pines

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Foothill at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Faith Lutheran at Green Valley

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Legacy at Palo Verde

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Palo Verde

Shadow Ridge at Silverado

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Clark at Desert Oasis

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Durango at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas High

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Mojave at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Rancho at Bonanza

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Bonanza

Western at Cheyenne

Wright: Western

Wollard: Cheyenne

Canyon Springs at Spring Valley

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Spring Valley

Del Sol at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Del Sol

SLAM Academy at Boulder City

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Democracy Prep at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Virgin Valley at Mater East

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Last week: Wright 11-7; Wollard 11-7

Season: Wright 124-44; Wollard 117-51

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

