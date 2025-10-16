47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 10

Desert Pines wide receiver Mario Velasco Fletcher (9) puts a finger up as he runs toward the en ...
Desert Pines wide receiver Mario Velasco Fletcher (9) puts a finger up as he runs toward the end zone for an eventual touchdown during a football game on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) chases the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Ve ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) heads the ball during a high school soccer game at Palo Ver ...
No. 1 Coronado boys soccer extends winning streak to 48 games — PHOTOS
Palo Verde's Sage Parry blasts out of the sand during the 5A girls golf state tournament a ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Golfers from Coronado win the team competition as gather with their trophy following the 5A gir ...
Coronado pulls through for 5th straight 5A girls golf title — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks for this week:

Losee at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Basic at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Arbor View at Desert Pines

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Desert Oasis at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Mojave at Centennial

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Green Valley at Canyon Springs

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Las Vegas High at Legacy

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Bonanza at Western (Thursday)

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Bonanza

Silverado at Sunrise Mountain (Thursday)

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Clark vs. SLAM! Nevada

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Spring Valley at Sierra Vista

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Durango at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Cadence at Chaparral

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Chaparral

Del Sol at Valley

Wright: Valley

Wollard: Valley

Cheyenne at Mater East

Wright: Mater East

Wollard: Mater East

Rancho at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Democracy Prep at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Last week: Wright 20-1; Wollard 19-2

Season: Wright 141-45; Wollard 138-48

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES