Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 10
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 10.
Losee at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Basic at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Arbor View at Desert Pines
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Faith Lutheran at Coronado
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Desert Oasis at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Mojave at Centennial
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Green Valley at Canyon Springs
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Las Vegas High at Legacy
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Bonanza at Western (Thursday)
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Bonanza
Silverado at Sunrise Mountain (Thursday)
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Clark vs. SLAM! Nevada
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Spring Valley at Sierra Vista
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Durango at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Cadence at Chaparral
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Chaparral
Del Sol at Valley
Wright: Valley
Wollard: Valley
Cheyenne at Mater East
Wright: Mater East
Wollard: Mater East
Rancho at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Boulder City at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Democracy Prep at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Last week: Wright 20-1; Wollard 19-2
Season: Wright 141-45; Wollard 138-48
