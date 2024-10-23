Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 11
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 11.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:
Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Foothill
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Arbor View at Liberty
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Silverado at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Centennial at Las Vegas High
Wright: Las Vegas High
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Desert Oasis at Durango
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Sunrise Mountain at Clark
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Mojave at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Mojave
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Spring Valley at Chaparral
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Eldorado at Cadence
Wright: Cadence
Wollard: Cadence
Rancho at Western
Wright: Western
Wollard: Western
Cheyenne at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Mater East at SLAM Academy
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Last week: Wright 15-2; Wollard 15-2
Season: Wright 139-46; Wollard 132-53
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.