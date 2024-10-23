56°F
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. Here are their picks:

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Foothill

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Arbor View at Liberty

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Silverado at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Las Vegas High

Wright: Las Vegas High

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Desert Oasis at Durango

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Sunrise Mountain at Clark

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Mojave at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Mojave

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Spring Valley at Chaparral

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Eldorado at Cadence

Wright: Cadence

Wollard: Cadence

Rancho at Western

Wright: Western

Wollard: Western

Cheyenne at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Mater East at SLAM Academy

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Last week: Wright 15-2; Wollard 15-2

Season: Wright 139-46; Wollard 132-53

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

